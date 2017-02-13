Report: Browns will meet with Terrelle Pryor’s agent this week

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 7:13 PM EST

The Browns will meet this week with agent Drew Rosenhaus about a new contract for wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported Monday.

Pryor is eligible for free agency next month if the sides don’t work out an agreement.

Pryor, 27, just finished his first full season as a wide receiver. The Browns list him at 6-foot-4, 223 pounds, and the former quarterback showed off his rare combination of size and athleticism last season in catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards.

The Browns currently have more salary cap room than any other team, and Pryor is one of the headliners of a thin free agent class at the wide receiver position. If Rosenhaus is asking for more than the Browns are willing to pay, the team could give Pryor the franchise tag to keep him off the market and buy more time to strike a long-term deal.

LaCanfora tweeted that the Browns consider re-signing Pryor “their top offseason priority.” They already finalized a deal to keep linebacker Jamie Collins off the free agent market.

Pryor is going to get paid, and handsomely, by somebody. Because he’s still new at the position he might not get the kind of guaranteed money more established receivers in his age range have received in recent years, but because so many teams will be flush with cash next month and so few wide receivers are currently slated to hit the market, Rosenhaus could eventually land Pryor a mega-deal.