Report: Giants will cut Rashad Jennings, too

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 1:29 PM EST

The Giants’ salary cap cuts will include running back Rashad Jennings, ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan reported Monday.

Per previous reports, the Giants will also cut veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz.

Jennings, who turns 32 next month, started 28 games for the Giants over the last two seasons. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season.

It’s the time of year that teams either start clearing cap space and making decisions on players with upcoming roster bonuses. Jennings was due to make about $2.5 million in 2017, the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2014. He would have counted a little more than $3 million on the team’s 2017 cap.

The Jaguars drafted Jennings in 2009. He played three seasons in Jacksonville and one in Oakland before signing with the Giants.