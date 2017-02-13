Report: Giants will cut Rashad Jennings, too

The Giants’ salary cap cuts will include running back Rashad Jennings, ESPN.com’s Jordan Raanan reported Monday.
Per previous reports, the Giants will also cut veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz.
Jennings, who turns 32 next month, started 28 games for the Giants over the last two seasons. He averaged just 3.3 yards per carry last season.
It’s the time of year that teams either start clearing cap space and making decisions on players with upcoming roster bonuses. Jennings was due to make about $2.5 million in 2017, the final year of a four-year contract he signed in 2014. He would have counted a little more than $3 million on the team’s 2017 cap.
The Jaguars drafted Jennings in 2009. He played three seasons in Jacksonville and one in Oakland before signing with the Giants.
Oopsie daisy …
Jennings is a great guy, that ran behind a below average line.. He will do well elsewhere
wish he was more productive. time to move on.
And just like that, 2 cuts of players that produced pedestrian numbers in ’16 provides $10M in cap space. If a player isn’t in a team’s future plans the best they can do by him is release him sooner rather than later and give them a chance to get their name out there early and catch on with another team.
I’ll bet some money that one of these guys is picked up by belichick and becomes a star again
hard to blame him when the o-line struggled in the run game all year. Jennings is a solid back and will do good some where else.
This move was expected. I understand the line was mediocre, but Jennings is about to be 32 and was incredibly ineffective. Paul Perkins, a 5th round rookie averaged almost a whole yard more per carry than Jennings. Jennings is about done. If you think he will do better somewhere else at his age and in his form you probably haven’t watched him much.
The Ryan Nassib, Victor Cruz, Rashad Jennings era is over.
One day my Giants will be good again. Given them another 5 years.
To all of you who think this guy is going to “do well somewhere else,” he was very good but never elite in his prime. He’ll be six months past his 32nd birthday when the 2017 season kicks off. That’s a dinosaur in running back years. Yes, he played behind a bad line, and yes, some team will likely sign him. But the chances of him being productive anywhere are slim.
I bet he signs a Veterans minimum contract with the Packers. He should do well in that offense and he won’t be asked to be the bell cow.
He is a 32 year old former RB. His NFL career is over.