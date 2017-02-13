Report: Giants won’t re-sign Larry Donnell

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 4:24 PM EST

The Giants released wide receiver Victor Cruz and running back Rashad Jennings on Monday and there will reportedly be more changes coming on the offensive side of the ball.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not re-sign impending free agent tight end Larry Donnell.

Donnell spent the last four seasons with the Giants and turned in a productive 2014 season with 63 catches for 623 yards and six touchdowns. The next two years saw him battle neck injuries and inconsistency as a receiver and he caught 44 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns in 22 appearances.

The Giants still have Will Tye at tight end and it would seem a likely spot for them to address this offseason as they try to get more out of their offense after an ineffective 2016 campaign.