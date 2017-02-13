Report: Lofa Tatupu won’t return as Seahawks assistant linebackers coach

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on February 13, 2017, 11:07 PM EST

The Seahawks’ coaching staff will have several new faces next season.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Lofa Tatupu will also not return as the team’s assistant linebackers coach.

Tatupu had a been a part of the coaching staff the last two seasons under head coach Pete Carroll and linebackers coach Michael Barrow. Tatupu played for Carroll and USC and in his final two seasons in the NFL with Seattle in 2009-10. Tatupu played for the Seahawks six seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2007.

In addition to Tatupu, running backs coach Sherman Smith and assistant head coach for defense Rocky Seto also won’t return to the coaching staff next season. Chad Morton is expected to be promoted to fill Smith’s role as running backs coach with defensive line coach Clint Hurtt being added to the staff.