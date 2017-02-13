Report: Police investigating Aldon Smith for domestic incident

The most recent update about Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was that he is on track for reinstatement from suspension in March as long as he avoids any other issues that would violate the league’s substance-abuse policy.
There’s no word of a slip on that front, but Smith may have another obstacle to his return to the playing field. TMZ reports that police in San Francisco responded to a call on Saturday morning regarding an alleged domestic incident involving Smith and a woman.
Police allegedly took a report after speaking with Smith and the woman, but there were no arrests. Per the TMZ report, there is an “active investigation” ongoing as a result of that visit.
If that investigation does result in an arrest, Smith’s chances of returning to Oakland’s lineup would likely move to the slimmer end of the spectrum.
