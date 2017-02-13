 Skip to content

Report: Police investigating Aldon Smith for domestic incident

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 5:48 PM EST
Aldon Smith, Gatorade AP

The most recent update about Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith was that he is on track for reinstatement from suspension in March as long as he avoids any other issues that would violate the league’s substance-abuse policy.

There’s no word of a slip on that front, but Smith may have another obstacle to his return to the playing field. TMZ reports that police in San Francisco responded to a call on Saturday morning regarding an alleged domestic incident involving Smith and a woman.

Police allegedly took a report after speaking with Smith and the woman, but there were no arrests. Per the TMZ report, there is an “active investigation” ongoing as a result of that visit.

If that investigation does result in an arrest, Smith’s chances of returning to Oakland’s lineup would likely move to the slimmer end of the spectrum.

36 Responses to “Report: Police investigating Aldon Smith for domestic incident”
  1. reptar310 says: Feb 13, 2017 5:49 PM

    You can’t fix stupid.

  2. ctiggs says: Feb 13, 2017 5:50 PM

    You have to be kidding me Aldon!

  3. I prefer my Crush to be Orange says: Feb 13, 2017 5:50 PM

    Hope he saved his money.

  4. PFTCommentSectionIsFullOfBigotry says: Feb 13, 2017 5:51 PM

    She wanted money he said “get out” she called 911.

  5. ctiggs says: Feb 13, 2017 5:51 PM

    I was sad we got rid of him but hell he doesnt play for oakland either #Nobodyhasitbetter

  6. daysend564 says: Feb 13, 2017 5:51 PM

    The guy can’t get out of his own way

  7. joepescisballs says: Feb 13, 2017 5:53 PM

    Well, that’s enough of Mr Smith…

  8. greg3117 says: Feb 13, 2017 5:54 PM

    “nobody can hold me back”- Last week.
    That didn’t take long! sad

  9. imcornholious says: Feb 13, 2017 5:54 PM

    Good Lord this guy is dumber than a bag of rocks if this is true….

  10. whiteybulgersson says: Feb 13, 2017 5:54 PM

    Stick a fork in him, he’s done

  11. maverick2560 says: Feb 13, 2017 5:57 PM

    If the NFL investigates as it should …Aldon will still be eligible to play
    in 2017 based on the length of Ezekiel Elliot’a investigation.

  12. The previous play is under review. says: Feb 13, 2017 5:57 PM

    If this is true, his NFL career is over.

    If true he deserves all the scorn that comes with being a repeated dumbass.

  13. dawsonleery says: Feb 13, 2017 5:57 PM

    Career over.

  14. seatownballers says: Feb 13, 2017 5:59 PM

    He heard you took the meter away,

  15. Russell Wilchoke says: Feb 13, 2017 5:59 PM

    He’s never gonna learn..

  16. schilhater says: Feb 13, 2017 5:59 PM

    Sounds like nothing if any of it is true he will be cut immediately unlike any other player in the league

  17. cardiovascularendurance says: Feb 13, 2017 6:03 PM

    This guy totally gets it :/

  18. bondlake says: Feb 13, 2017 6:04 PM

    A rose by any other name is still a rose.

    And a scumbag by any other name is still a scumbag.

  19. sd5547 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:05 PM

    Probably signing with the team across the bay was a big mistake. Assuming his career is savageable this kid need a new start in a new city.

  20. scuffeduptusks says: Feb 13, 2017 6:05 PM

    AllDone Smith…SMH

  21. nynbkfarsuperiorx says: Feb 13, 2017 6:06 PM

    Id hold off him until all the facts are out.

  22. maust1013 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:08 PM

    imcornholious says:
    Feb 13, 2017 5:54 PM
    Good Lord this guy is dumber than a bag of rocks if this is true…
    ================

    That may yet prove to be an affront to rocks everywhere, boxed or not

  23. 205diamonds says: Feb 13, 2017 6:13 PM

    Give him the benefit of the doubt until we hear the results of the investigation, but man, this doesn’t look good.

  24. murphyslaw40 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:15 PM

    Makes no mention of either Smith nor the woman leaving the house after the police intervened.

    Hopefully, that means it was a non-issue.

    But you just never know with Aldon Smith.

  25. bert1913 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:16 PM

    i don’t blame the niners for leaving san francisco

  26. snowdood163 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:19 PM

    Once a raider, always a raider.

  27. kcchefs58 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:22 PM

    While it would be good to hear some facts before rushing to judgment, he won’t get the benefit of the doubt from fans and probably the league….and he shouldn’t. Not after so many issues.

  28. nyneal says: Feb 13, 2017 6:23 PM

    Loser. He’s such a waste, he couldn’t even have played for the Raiders of the 60’s and 70’s when they took every dirt bag turned away from other teams.

  29. dseiler49 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:27 PM

    49er fan here. This dude is a fool. I was laughing at people that were call out the NFL for not reinstating this guy. Now I’m laughing harder.

  30. mackcarrington says: Feb 13, 2017 6:27 PM

    I’m just like everyone else on here throwing in my 2 cents even though I don’t have a clue what went down.

  31. navyvandal says: Feb 13, 2017 6:31 PM

    Lawrence Phillips 2.0..

    Lets be honest Raider fans, Reggie and Jack are building a team for the future you should be proud of. This guy is a head case E.en if he made it on the field, i wouldn’t be surprised if he got in trouble again. Good luck and see you in Mexico City next season!

    Patriots fan.

  32. jag1959 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:33 PM

    How was he not originally drafted by Cleveland, Oakland or Dallas. Yeah he ended up with one of them but how could he not have started out there?

  33. aliveguy24 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:36 PM

    What a waste of talent.

  34. thirdand43 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:45 PM

    All Done Smith.

  35. ricko1112 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:46 PM

    He couldn’t stay out of trouble for even one week!

    Not…Even…One…Week!

  36. number1hawkfan says: Feb 13, 2017 6:46 PM

    That Niner stink never washes off.

