Report: Robert Saleh will be 49ers defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 3:49 PM EST

Robert Saleh will be hired as the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported Monday.

Saleh had interviewed with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and other key members of the organization last Friday.

Though it was previously reported that Shanahan may hire Saleh and Falcons assistant Jerome Henderson as co-defensive coordinators, Caplan reported that won’t be the case and that Saleh will be the only defensive coordinator once he and the team finalize a contract agreement.

Saleh spent the last three years as linebackers coach of the Jaguars.

The 49ers previously had officially announced some assistant coach hires, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.