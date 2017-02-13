 Skip to content

Report: Robert Saleh will be 49ers defensive coordinator

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 22: Geno Hayes #55 and J.T. Thomas #52 of the Jacksonville Jaguars talk with the linebacker coach Robert Saleh during the preseason game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 22, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions defeated the Jaguars 13-12. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh will be hired as the 49ers’ new defensive coordinator, ESPN’s Adam Caplan reported Monday.

Saleh had interviewed with new 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and other key members of the organization last Friday.

Though it was previously reported that Shanahan may hire Saleh and Falcons assistant Jerome Henderson as co-defensive coordinators, Caplan reported that won’t be the case and that Saleh will be the only defensive coordinator once he and the team finalize a contract agreement.

Saleh spent the last three years as linebackers coach of the Jaguars.

The 49ers previously had officially announced some assistant coach hires, mostly on the offensive side of the ball.

3 Responses to “Report: Robert Saleh will be 49ers defensive coordinator”
  1. New England>Your Team says: Feb 13, 2017 4:22 PM

    Kyle needs to give in and get an OC as well.

    We see how that whole stint is working out for Hue.

  2. ninerfansincebirth says: Feb 13, 2017 4:45 PM

    If Kyle Shanahan is not calling the plays then what’s the point

  3. kamthechancellor says: Feb 13, 2017 4:45 PM

    This team is heading for an 0-16 season.

