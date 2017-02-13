 Skip to content

Report: Seahawks dismiss running backs coach Sherman Smith

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 13, 2017, 9:44 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 12: Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates with Sherman Smith, running back coach after a touch down against the St. Louis Rams at CenturyLink Field December 12, 2011 in Seattle, Washington.

The Seahawks will replace running backs coach Sherman Smith with Chad Morton, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported Monday evening.

Smith had been the team’s running backs coach since 2009. He was an original Seahawk, having played running back for the team from 1976-83. He coached in the college ranks and with Washington and Tennessee in the NFL before joining the Seahawks’ staff.

Morton was already on staff. He has spent the last three seasons as assistant special teams coach and added assistant running backs coach duties over the last two seasons.

Morton had a seven-year NFL playing career as a running back and kickoff returner. He previously coached for four seasons with the Packers.

