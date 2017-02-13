Reuben Foster out of combine after shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 11:43 AM EST

Alabama has produced several highly drafted linebackers in recent years and Reuben Foster looks like he’s on track to join the likes of C.J. Mosley, Reggie Ragland and Dont’a Hightower in 2017.

Foster will have to convince teams that he’ll make a full recovery from rotator cuff surgery, however. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Foster recently had surgery to repair the injury to his right shoulder.

Foster will not be taking part in drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as a result of the surgery, but that he will meet with teams for interviews during the event. Caplan pegs his recovery timeline at four months, which would leave him ready for training camp if not the tail end of the offseason program.

Foster is one of several Alabama players projected as possible first round picks this season.