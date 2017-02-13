 Skip to content

Reuben Foster out of combine after shoulder surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 11:43 AM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 11: Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after defeating the Clemson Tigers in the 2016 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers with a score of 45 to 40. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Alabama has produced several highly drafted linebackers in recent years and Reuben Foster looks like he’s on track to join the likes of C.J. Mosley, Reggie Ragland and Dont’a Hightower in 2017.

Foster will have to convince teams that he’ll make a full recovery from rotator cuff surgery, however. Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Foster recently had surgery to repair the injury to his right shoulder.

Foster will not be taking part in drills at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis as a result of the surgery, but that he will meet with teams for interviews during the event. Caplan pegs his recovery timeline at four months, which would leave him ready for training camp if not the tail end of the offseason program.

Foster is one of several Alabama players projected as possible first round picks this season.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill
3 Responses to “Reuben Foster out of combine after shoulder surgery”
  1. 6ball says: Feb 13, 2017 11:48 AM

    .
    Several reputable sources had him listed as a top ten pick which is a rarity for a ILB. He seems like a guy who could fortify your run defense overnight.
    .

  2. doubleogator says: Feb 13, 2017 11:52 AM

    Pick # 11 New Orleans Saints

  3. bassplucker says: Feb 13, 2017 12:18 PM

    Still the best ILB prospect in the draft and it’s not even close. Anyone who still thinks Bama LBs are slow thumpers didn’t watch this guy play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!