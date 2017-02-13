Robert Kraft believes Tom Brady’s jersey “will be back”

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 11:55 AM EST

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the morning-show rounds on Monday. When not discussing the decision of six players (and counting) to boycott the trip to the White House, he was addressing the disappearance of quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.

The situation has had the stink of foul play from the get go; it’s clear from his comments that Kraft agrees.

“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something,” Kraft told FOX Business Network on Monday. “You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not too distant future. . . . I hope it’ll be cleared up soon.

“I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I’d rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that’s been done. One way or another that jersey will be back.”

Last week, TMZ reported that the jersey possibly would be found on a truck that was hauling team equipment from Houston back to Boston. There has been no further word regarding whether the 18-wheeler did or didn’t contain the item.

The truck leak felt like an effort to give the perpetrator a chance to unload the item with no further scrutiny. If that didn’t happen, the search for the culprit will continue.