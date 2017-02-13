Robert Kraft believes Tom Brady’s jersey “will be back”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft made the morning-show rounds on Monday. When not discussing the decision of six players (and counting) to boycott the trip to the White House, he was addressing the disappearance of quarterback Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey.
The situation has had the stink of foul play from the get go; it’s clear from his comments that Kraft agrees.
“It’s very sad to me that someone would do something like this, and it’s like taking a great Chagall or Picasso or something,” Kraft told FOX Business Network on Monday. “You can never display it. And somehow, I feel there’ll be some news that’ll clear this up in the not too distant future. . . . I hope it’ll be cleared up soon.
“I think that a lot of people spend a lot of time looking into the matter and what happened, and I’d rather not say anything that would cause any problems in the work that’s been done. One way or another that jersey will be back.”
Last week, TMZ reported that the jersey possibly would be found on a truck that was hauling team equipment from Houston back to Boston. There has been no further word regarding whether the 18-wheeler did or didn’t contain the item.
The truck leak felt like an effort to give the perpetrator a chance to unload the item with no further scrutiny. If that didn’t happen, the search for the culprit will continue.
Just like Kraft’s Super Bowl ring that Putin has “will be back.”
An easy solution would be to declare publically that the shirt has been found, and Brady identified it. Then it would make his real jersey worthless if someone tried to sell it, because it could never be authenticated.
BTW- Bobby has as much chance of the jersey REALLY turning up as he has that Putin will give him back his ring. 😀
Hopefully it wont be returned
#JerseyGate
JerseyGate
Hopefully the jersey will be returned and the creep who stole it,caught.
ctiggs says:
Feb 13, 2017 12:00 PM
Hopefully it wont be returned
————————————————————
What a bizarre and inexplicable comment.
It was in the bottom of Bradys duffel bag. He found it the next day, but hes too embarrassed to admit it. Could you blame him?
Tr*mp stuffed it under his coat.
Same as that ring, right
Edelman swaddles himself in the jersey every night
Meanwhile, local garbage men keep returning Matty Ice’s jersey no matter how many times he puts it on the curb.
unless 100% of sale proceeds goes to charity, it’s just wealthy guy making more money.
I’m waiting for a photoshop wizard to create the a of Putin wearing the jersey and the ring
Chippy has it.
It’s hanging in his childhood bedroom where as we speak, he and Ray Finkle are throwing darts at it while his mom bakes little football cookies.
It’s a jersey, no different from any other Patriot jersey, it’s not an invaluable work of art, the genius was the guy wearing it and he is safe and sound so can we move on to something more serious?