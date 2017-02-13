Robert Kraft downplays Patriots players skipping White House trip

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent some time with President Donald Trump this weekend, and seemed unfazed by the prospect that at least 10 percent of his latest Super Bowl roster wants no part of a similar offer.
During an appearance on the Today show, Kraft said the fact that at least six of his players have publicly announced they won’t be joining the team on a White House visit wasn’t terribly new.
“Well, you know what’s interesting, this is our, I’m happy to say, fifth Super Bowl in the last 16 years,” Kraft said, via Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. “And every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go. This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention. You know, some of the players have the privilege of going in college because they’re on National Championship teams, others have family commitments. But this is America. We’re all free to do whatever’s best for us. We’re just privileged to be in a position to be going.”
It’s not the first time it has gotten attention, however. Quarterback Tom Brady skipped the last one two years ago when Barack Obama was in office, but would ostensibly make this trip since he’s friends with President Trump.
But so far, Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Dont’a Hightower, Alan Branch and LeGarrette Blount have all said they won’t make the trip, several of them explicitly saying they didn’t feel welcomed there.
Kraft joined President Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday night.
Tim Thomas didn’t go in ’11 when the Bruins won the Cup, either.
Kraft said, via Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. "And every time we've had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don't go. This is the first time it's gotten any media attention
Yeah, it is common knowledge that players skip these things, from all sports, if they don't agree with the politics of the current administration. I find it shockingly dishonest that the media is pretending this is a new thing or downplaying past athletes. Clearly there is an agenda by the press these days and it's disturbing. Sports is supposed to transcend politics and serve as our distraction from that noise. Sports journalists and athletes just want people to think their areas of expertise goes into other areas hence making them appear smarter than they actually are. It isn't working.
"Kraft joined President Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday night."
Kraft probably has a bigger problem with Bennett backing out on his commitment to do the NFL Israel trip. That is one of Kraft's passions and, for that reason (and money) he'll be decent tight end for some other team.
Opting out of a voluntary celebration really isn't that big a deal. This year it is getting such high levels of attention because of the way the current administration is so polarizing. For the people that dislike Trump, the players skipping the visit are another opportunity to forward the storyline of how heavily protested he is. For the people that like Trump, it is an opportunity to push the storyline that he's treated unfairly and a victim. At the end of the day, why would anyone really care what someone they wouldn't even have a beer with chooses to do with their free time?
"It's not the first time it has gotten attention, however. Quarterback Tom Brady skipped the last one two years ago when Barack Obama was in office, but would ostensibly make this trip since he's friends with President Trump."
