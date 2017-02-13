 Skip to content

Robert Kraft downplays Patriots players skipping White House trip

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2017, 9:25 AM EST
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 07: (L-R) Donald Trump and owner of the New England Patriots Robert Kraft stand on the sidelines before the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on January 7, 2007 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent some time with President Donald Trump this weekend, and seemed unfazed by the prospect that at least 10 percent of his latest Super Bowl roster wants no part of a similar offer.

During an appearance on the Today show, Kraft said the fact that at least six of his players have publicly announced they won’t be joining the team on a White House visit wasn’t terribly new.

“Well, you know what’s interesting, this is our, I’m happy to say, fifth Super Bowl in the last 16 years,” Kraft said, via Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. “And every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go. This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention. You know, some of the players have the privilege of going in college because they’re on National Championship teams, others have family commitments. But this is America. We’re all free to do whatever’s best for us. We’re just privileged to be in a position to be going.”

It’s not the first time it has gotten attention, however. Quarterback Tom Brady skipped the last one two years ago when Barack Obama was in office, but would ostensibly make this trip since he’s friends with President Trump.

But so far, Devin McCourty, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long, Dont’a Hightower, Alan Branch and LeGarrette Blount have all said they won’t make the trip, several of them explicitly saying they didn’t feel welcomed there.

Kraft joined President Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday night.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New England Patriots, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
37 Responses to “Robert Kraft downplays Patriots players skipping White House trip”
  1. babygaga19 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:30 AM

    Shocking how all of Brady’s team mates have bailed on him by not going to see Tommy’s BFF Man Crush Man Bro! Nice loyalty to No. 12.

  2. yankeemofo says: Feb 13, 2017 9:32 AM

    Tim Thomas didn’t go in ’11 when the Bruins won the Cup, either.

    Whi really cares?

  3. mrphelps01 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:33 AM

    Oh yeah? A dozen players have skipped the white house each time? Please name names. I doubt that’s accurate.

  4. juice08 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:34 AM

    It really isn’t a big deal.

  5. key2heat says: Feb 13, 2017 9:37 AM

    Those who wont go are raciest.

  6. Flash1287 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:38 AM

    babygaga19 says:
    Feb 13, 2017 9:30 AM
    Shocking how all of Brady’s team mates have bailed on him by not going to see Tommy’s BFF Man Crush Man Bro! Nice loyalty to No. 12.

    Shocking how some people ONLY read the headlines

    Kraft said, via Phil Perry of CSNNE.com. “And every time we’ve had the privilege of going to the White House, a dozen of our players don’t go. This is the first time it’s gotten any media attention

  7. weepingjebus says: Feb 13, 2017 9:42 AM

    Watch out for someone passing out on the walk over; it’s probably Hillary Clinton disguised in a Hightower jersey.

  8. jafo1265 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:45 AM

    I hate the off season…

  9. thermalito says: Feb 13, 2017 9:46 AM

    If these obnoxious players are going to say they “don’t feel welcome there” they should elaborate on that and tell us precisely what Donald Trump did to them personally to make them feel unwelcome. And sorry, but whining about the fact his political views aren’t the same as theirs is not a legitimate excuse.

  10. dakelliot says: Feb 13, 2017 9:46 AM

    Yeah, it is common knowledge that players skip these things, from all sports, if they don’t agree with the politics of the current administration. I find it shockingly dishonest that the media is pretending this is a new thing or downplaying past athletes. Clearly there is an agenda by the press these days and it’s disturbing. Sports is supposed to transcend politics and serve as our distraction from that noise. Sports journalists and athletes just want people to think their areas of expertise goes into other areas hence making them appear smarter than they actually are. It isn’t working.

  11. ihavenoeyedeer says: Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM

    It’s really not a big deal and we should stop trying to make it a big deal. Players from all sports every year have chosen not to go.

  12. brendafortheboyz says: Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM

    “Kraft joined President Trump and Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for dinner at the Mar-a-Lago resort on Friday night.”
    ==================
    It is amazing what information one can learn from the more educated posters 🙂 Seems like I posted that 2 days ago….

  13. dakelliot says: Feb 13, 2017 9:48 AM

    Yeah, it is common knowledge that players skip these things, from all sports, if they don’t agree with the politics of the current administration. I find it shockingly dishonest that the media is pretending this is a new thing or downplaying past athletes. Clearly there is an agenda by the press these days and it’s disturbing. Sports is supposed to transcend politics and serve as our distraction from that noise. Sports journalists and athletes just want people to think their areas of expertise goes into other areas hence making them appear smarter than they actually are. It isn’t working

  14. lgw91s says: Feb 13, 2017 9:49 AM

    White house staffer – ‘Your usual room, Mr. Brady?’

  15. pastabelly says: Feb 13, 2017 9:53 AM

    Kraft probably has a bigger problem with Bennett backing out on his commitment to do the NFL Israel trip. That is one of Kraft’s passions and, for that reason (and money) he’ll be decent tight end for some other team.

  16. r502 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:53 AM

    Trump is a bigot, this is not in question. David Duke is a huge fan of Trump, what does that tell you? When the KKK and Nazi’s got your back, is it a big surprise that African American players would take a pass at shaking your little orange hands?

  17. winningisabrees says: Feb 13, 2017 9:54 AM

    Chris Long didn’t get the memo

  18. Indybear says: Feb 13, 2017 9:54 AM

    They should all boycott it until someone presidential is elected. That way they can avoid the embarrassment of being associated with someone who will make the visit all about him and not about the team or their accomplishments.

  19. babygaga19 says: Feb 13, 2017 9:56 AM

    I hope his team mates stand up for him on the field. Maybe they are tired of all his tantrums. Tammy can be a bad girl!

  20. steelerben says: Feb 13, 2017 9:57 AM

    Opting out of a voluntary celebration really isn’t that big a deal. This year it is getting such high levels of attention because of the way the current administration is so polarizing. For the people that dislike Trump, the players skipping the visit are another opportunity to forward the storyline of how heavily protested he is. For the people that like Trump, it is an opportunity to push the storyline that he’s treated unfairly and a victim. At the end of the day, why would anyone really care what someone they wouldn’t even have a beer with chooses to do with their free time?

  21. factschecker says: Feb 13, 2017 9:58 AM

    That’s why I watch the NFL and it’s why I root so hard for my team to win the Super Bowl.

    So they can go meet the President at the White House.

    Isn’t that why they invented football in the first place?

    They even made the football oval just like the office.

  22. marvsleezy says: Feb 13, 2017 10:00 AM

    I would love to be in a place in my life where I could turn down such an amazing experience – Regardless of who the president is

  23. patsfan says: Feb 13, 2017 10:10 AM

    I realize it is not a new thing, but I hate the mixing of football and politics.

  24. navyvandal says: Feb 13, 2017 10:10 AM

    The most important aspect was bringing Lombardi #5 to Foxborough. When Prewident Obama came to visit the military in 2012, I was asked if I wanted to meet him. I said no. And no I’m not a conersvative, liberal or 3rd party member. I’m an American who didn’t want to get stuck in a dog and pony show for no good reason Why waste a perfectly good day at Kailua beach.

  25. lgw91s says: Feb 13, 2017 10:11 AM

    pastabelly says:
    Feb 13, 2017 9:53 AM
    Kraft probably has a bigger problem with Bennett backing out on his commitment to do the NFL Israel trip. That is one of Kraft’s passions and, for that reason (and money) he’ll be decent tight end for some other team.

    ========
    wasn’t that his brother?

  26. mongo3401 says: Feb 13, 2017 10:13 AM

    And the sun will come up tomorrow.

  27. brwmstr says: Feb 13, 2017 10:14 AM

    Everything with the this President and the Media is being blown WAY out of proportion……people need to take breath, accept Hillary lost and give the President a fair amount of time to do his job. All this decisiveness is not good for the country.

  28. gtrav says: Feb 13, 2017 10:15 AM

    whenever I see a post with a boatload of downvotes I don’t even bother reading anymore…trolls have been really slacking lately and it’s not as fun. They’ve run out of material. #Sad

  29. RE LEE says: Feb 13, 2017 10:18 AM

    Remember what Josh Earnest, Obama’s spokesman said about Brady during Deflategate? Then Obama made a lame joke about Deflategate when the team visited the WH.
    Those players can skip the WH trip, it’s nothing new. It’s just a big deal because it’s the Patriots.

  30. 345snarkavenue says: Feb 13, 2017 10:18 AM

    thermalito says:
    Feb 13, 2017 9:46 AM
    If these obnoxious players are going to say they “don’t feel welcome there” they should elaborate on that and tell us precisely what Donald Trump did to them personally to make them feel unwelcome. And sorry, but whining about the fact his political views aren’t the same as theirs is not a legitimate excuse.

    —–

    they were asked a question and provided an answer. why do you deem these players obnoxious?

    players have a right to go if they want and skip it if they want. They don’t owe you or anyone else a “legitimate excuse”….whatever it is you define that to be.

    If it was me, I’d probably go even though I’m not a Trump supporter…..but that would be my choice.

  31. jchipwood says: Feb 13, 2017 10:19 AM

    Who really cares. All of those guys would be garbage men anyway if they couldn’t play football.

  32. billburke says: Feb 13, 2017 10:19 AM

    I’m a staunch liberal Democrat, but I also have conservative friends. While I think these friends are idiots and tell the often they are idiots, they are still my friends and I’m not going to stop being their friends just because they are conservative.

    I feel the same way about TB12 and BB. While I don’t respect Trump (#NotMyPresident), I do respect that TB12 and BB have been friends with Trump for more than a decade. I respect players who have skipped White House visits whether it was Bush Jr., Obama, or now Trump. Everyone else should too. Its just not right to pressure these players to do something they are just not comfortable doing.

  33. stevejjones says: Feb 13, 2017 10:19 AM

    Dang I’m sure Trump really wanted a picture with someone other than Brady.

  34. PriorKnowledge says: Feb 13, 2017 10:22 AM

    Which is better: A handful of players skipping the White House visit for political reasons, or being forced to go and making a scene? If they go and make a scene or even just some eye rolling while Trump’s talking, it will ruin the event for everyone else. That will be all we talk about on this Super Bowl.

  35. artvan15 says: Feb 13, 2017 10:22 AM

    These stupid players trying to make a political statement. They are wasting their time making a statement. Don’t feel welcome what a bunch of bone heads!!! Most people would never get the chance to go to meet a president. 20 years from now they will look back and wonder why they were so stupid.

  36. bkrog says: Feb 13, 2017 10:22 AM

    “It’s not the first time it has gotten attention, however. Quarterback Tom Brady skipped the last one two years ago when Barack Obama was in office, but would ostensibly make this trip since he’s friends with President Trump.”
    _________________________________________

    WOW! It’s the first time it got this type of attention from news organizations that want to make this President look as bad as they can. Especially from reporters as yourself.

  37. paul82461 says: Feb 13, 2017 10:27 AM

    Maybe if you went , you could let Mr.Trump know what problems you are having with the country.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!