Sean Weatherspoon wants to stay with the Falcons after rehab

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2017, 7:57 AM EST

The Falcons have a young and fast group of linebackers.

But an older one who may not be as fast any more wants to stay part of the mix.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, veteran linebacker Sean Weatherspoon wants to stay in Atlanta after he recovers from his torn Achilles.

“I want to be here,” Weatherspoon said. “Let that be known.

“I just want to continue to focus on finishing my rehab. I’m going to keep working. I think the young guys are really ascending and you sprinkle in some veteran guys who can continue to help and play, too. My focus is getting back to that point where I can go out there and be me. ”

The Falcons could use a veteran presence in the linebacker room, with Paul Worrilow likely also headed to free agency after losing his starting job to Deion Jones. Weatherspoon is coming off his second torn Achilles (the other one in 2014), and the 2010 first-rounder is just 29.

With a talented group of young starters (De’Vondre Campbell and Vic Beasley and Jones are all in their first two years), the best he can hope for is a backup role, but he’s already lobbying for one of those.