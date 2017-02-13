 Skip to content

Some teams are using option years to enhance compensatory draft picks

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 6:16 PM EST
As the NFL’s offseason quickly pivots to the negotiation of new contracts, some teams have been using a device aimed at enhancing their standing under the convoluted formula for determining compensatory draft picks.

A league source recently pointed out that the Patriots and 49ers have been using option years on the back end of player contracts. This allows the team, if/when ready to move on, to let the contract lapse without picking up the option. Absent option language, the team has to cut the player if it wants to move on.

The different is significant. If an option isn’t picked up, the player becomes a free agent and, if he signs with a new team before May 11, the departure counts toward the determination of compensatory draft picks. If the team cuts the player, the compensatory formula doesn’t apply.

Look for more teams to begin using this approach, primarily because there’s no downside to it. That said, this emerging trend underscores the reality that player contracts have value only to the extent that money is fully and completely guaranteed at signing.

4 Responses to “Some teams are using option years to enhance compensatory draft picks”
  1. lgw91s says: Feb 13, 2017 6:23 PM

    I was wondering how they got compensatory consideration for Revis on the two year contract. Smart.

  2. ibillwt says: Feb 13, 2017 6:33 PM

    You mean to tell me that Belichick has been a step ahead of other GMs?? Shocking, because I always read what a terrible GM he is. I guess the explanation is that he has been highly improbably lucky for 17 straight years. Or maybe he cheats on draft day, yeah that’s it the SOB must be cheating, I knew it! Otherwise I’d have to admit that he’s also the Greatest GM of all time. It’s bad enough that everyone already recognizes that he is the GOAT Coach.

  3. jag1959 says: Feb 13, 2017 6:36 PM

    The surprise is that all teams aren’t doing it

  4. key2heat says: Feb 13, 2017 6:42 PM

    loop holes and blatent cheating is the Patriot way

