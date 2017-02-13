Steve Keim: We have to find QB to follow Carson Palmer

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 4:46 PM EST

Quarterback Carson Palmer announced last week that he will be back for the 2017 season, which means the Cardinals won’t have to make any moves to find a starter in the immediate future.

Palmer’s contract is up at the end of next season and he said his playing future is going to be determined on a year-to-year basis beyond that, so the Cardinals aren’t totally free of thoughts about quarterbacks. In fact, General Manager Steve Keim sounds like he’s going to be in the market for one this offseason.

“There’s no doubt every G.M., there is no question your name has to be put on a young quarterback at some point,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “I challenge myself every day, because if you look around the league, you’re not a G.M. for long if you don’t find [a quarterback]. I have to do a better job, with my staff and the coaching staff, we have to identify the right guy and put this organization in position to have success for years to come.”

Drew Stanton is Palmer’s backup, but he’ll be 33 before the start of next season and that limits any thoughts the team might have about moving him up should 2017 be Palmer’s swan song. Zac Dysert was activated from the practice squad late in the year and has never played in a regular season game. Based on Keim’s comment, it seems a good bet that there will be at least one new addition to the group.