Steve Young does damage control after admitting he’s not all in with football

Steve Young recently admitted to lacking full commitment to his job as an ESPN NFL analyst. He also seemed to lack a full commitment to explaining that he truly has a full commitment to his job as a football analyst.
The situation emerged from a profile of Young penned by a non-sports publication.
“My wife hates football, and my kids don’t really care,” Young told Alex Sherman of Bloomberg Businessweek. “I see myself as a deal guy first. I’ve put football behind me. Roger Staubach once told me — and I’ll never forget it: ‘When you retire, run. Never look back.'”
Sherman explains that Young “may have quit ESPN years ago if not for his private equity partners, who like him to keep a high profile,” and that Young “spends no more than an hour or two at the stadium” preparing for what he’ll say on the air.
“Once the game starts, he barely watches the action,” Sherman writes.
It’s a horrible look for Young, and for the network that’s paying him to do more than the bare minimum — or to do something other than leverage a platform on ESPN to enhance the nine-figure dealmaking abilities of a private equity firm. It’s no surprise that Young is downplaying his words.
However, his effort to downplay his words isn’t very convincing.
“I participated in this story to encourage athletes to think about their futures because I want to inspire them to think this way,” Young told Michael McCarthy of SportingNews.com. “I have worked hard to build an expertise in two different fields, and I am proud of that. I have built one over the course of 35 years as a football player and analyst. The other, in private equity, I’ve established over 18 years. I’m focused on being excellent at both — and without sacrificing one for the other. Staying connected to the game and working for ESPN are very meaningful to me. In no way did I intend to suggest otherwise.”
Young may not have intended to suggest otherwise, but suggest otherwise he did. As to his claim that staying connected to the game and working for ESPN are meaningful to him, of course it is; as he told Bloomberg, Young’s business partners want him to keep a high profile.
ESPN executive Stephanie Druley vouched for Young’s overall work ethic and commitment, even though Young in his comments to Bloomberg didn’t.
“Steve is one of the most respected analysts in football and he remains committed to his job at ESPN,” Druley told McCarthy. “His producers and colleagues have noted his work ethic internally, his level of preparation and the effort he brings each week. In addition to analyzing Monday Night Football, he watches games, actively participates in production meetings and contributes weekly analysis to our studio shows using a camera that ESPN installed in his office. He is one of the veterans of our analyst team and he’s constantly making fans smarter about the game.”
That’s fine, but Young said what he said. To his credit, he didn’t try to suggest that he was misquoted or that his words were taken out of context. To his detriment, he comes off as the stereotypical former player who is above following the NFL like a fan.
Most of the former players who can’t or won’t follow the NFL like fans get exposed quickly. Young is smart enough to survive despite not being all in. The real question is whether and for how long his broadcasting career will survive his unforced error.
Don’t know how much truth there is to it but if it is true LOL @ the people mad he isn’t the 49ers GM.
Won’t effect anything. This story will be forgotten before the day is over. Don’t have to be all in to cover a sport that is only 4 months of the year. Don’t make too much of your job. It isn’t that hard.
Who is Steve Young?
It’s a 16 week job his life doesn’t need to revolve around it. ESPN is lucky to have him
Get that monkey off of his back!!!
EVER EVER EVER EVER!!!!!
It definitely shows up in his performances. He definitely doesn’t seem to be as into it as maybe he once was.
When you work for a failing network that’s repressive, and fires people for their political opinions I can certainly understand his lack of enthusiasm working for ESPN. I stopped watching not long after Charlie Steiner died.
Who cares? He’s been lousy for years. Besides, I’ve never liked him since he acted like winning that one Super Bowl somehow made him Joe Montana’s equal.
I do not really fault the guy. He moved in career and life yet takes advantage of ESPN’s willingness to throw money at any famous name. If it works mutually, he uses them for business name recognition and they use him for fan recognition to sell a product, then so be it.
The Trump Effect. Facts, deny, blame media, get believed by morons, go on believing whatever a celebrity says. Rinse repeat.
Young’s candor should be an inspiration to players struggling with life after football. I have no issue with what he said.
It sounds like he’d be better off on Shark Tank with Cuban and Mr. Wonderful than on ESPN. As far as Staubach goes, he’s one of the wealthiest people in the country and doesn’t need football to boost his platform.
I don’t think most TV personalities watch sports at all beyond the highlights (if even that?) They can talk the “hot takes” or the bullet points but they can’t go in depth because they don’t watch and have no idea what they are talking about. But they are pretty people with snazzy clothes.
Let that sink in for a second.
I’d take a panel of people (or at least humanoids) that look like the elephant man wearing burlap bags if they can have a stimulating in depth conversation about the game on the field. I’m so sick of seeing “empty headed pretty people” blabbering on TV about nothing.
That’s BSPN for you. Deflategate in a nutshell:
Commentator 1: “Hey, I heard 11 out of the 12 footballs were deflated or whatever.”
Commentator 2: “Wow, that really seems well sourced and must be the truth I assume.”
[weeks later]
Commentator 3: “Hey, to everyone watching right now at 3 am, we were wrong about that, sorry.”
Oh. So there are people on ESPN who are all-in?
I seriously-doubt the majority of ‘analysts’ (i.e. Talking Heads) on ESPN or even other networks truly pay attention to the game.
It was a great story.
When does the season start?
I got news for ya, Stef, NO ONE at BSPN is respected by the public.
BSPN has become to sports what MTV became to music.
Pure Fluff and fantasy
It’s possible to be good at something and not really care about it. Who cares if he’s “all in”?
Cheater
justintuckrule says:
Feb 13, 2017 9:49 AM
The Trump Effect. Facts, deny, blame media, get believed by morons, go on believing whatever a celebrity says. Rinse repeat.
===================
Except for the fact that if you were to read the article that’s not what’s happening here at all you really nailed it.
Lawyer vs Lawyer… Florio vs Young!
The right thing to do would be to retire. As much as I don’t like ESPN, he’s stealing his pay check right now.
Wow, what an indictment on other NFL analysts. Young is approaching this as a part-time job during the NFL season and yet he consistently comes off as informed and thoughtful unlike so many of his peers–whose foolish “observations” on the air reveal that they often don’t have a clue what they’re talking about–especially when it involves smaller market teams.
So, how much time SHOULD he spend preparing his remarks? I’d say an hour or two should be sufficient given all they ask him to do is give some basic opinions. It’s not like he has to break film down and get into specifics. The only people who will get upset over this are the ones who are neglecting their own jobs to hyper-focus on sports articles.
Florio did a really good job of making his point in this piece. Problem is when you watch young on TV you can clearly tell he is passionate and loves football still so the argument falls flate when you actually WATCH steve on TV. Very crafty argument from Lawyer Florio though!!!
I don’t blame him, there’s a lot more T.O.”s and Mosses in the league that once they get their money they stop playing hard, ala- Ill play when my number is called and only then !!!
what about Adam Schefter being a dirt bag….
Joe Montana is worth twice as much as Steve and all he does is a couple sketcher shoe ads now and then.
I would never question Steve Young’s work ethic, or his life ethics for that matter. If you know him at all, you know he is “all in” about things that really matter in life (family for example). When he comments about football, it’s usually worth listening to.