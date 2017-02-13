T.J. Lang hasn’t heard from Packers on new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2017, 1:21 PM EST

Packers right guard T.J. Lang got emotional near the end of the NFC Championship Game last month and said after it was over that the possibility that he will be leaving the team this offseason touched off the reaction.

Lang is set for unrestricted free agency next month, although he said after the loss to the Falcons in the playoffs that he wants to stay put in Green Bay. He’s yet to hear if the feeling is mutual.

Lang said on Sirius XM NFL Radio Monday that he has not heard anything from the Packers since the end of the season in regard to a deal that would keep him in the organization. The Packers have until March 7 before Lang can have conversations with other teams, so there’s a fair amount of time for the team to chat with Lang about their plans for 2017 and beyond.

Once March 7 rolls around, the Packers and Lang would get a chance to see how other teams value the veteran blocker. That could work out well for a reunion or it could lead to an offer to join another team that Lang doesn’t refuse.