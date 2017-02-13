 Skip to content

Tom Brady joins PFT Live on Tuesday

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 8:41 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Tuesday morning is going to be, well, different.

The final hour of PFT Live will be as interesting as any hour of the show has ever been, with back-to-back appearances from one of the greatest football players in NFL history and the duo responsible for the most popular podcast in all of sports.

At 8:00 a.m. ET, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be calling the show. Then, after we talk to Brady, we’ll be dialing up via Skype the hosts of Pardon My Take: Barstool Big Cat a/k/a Dan Katz and PFT Commenter a/k/a PFT Commenter.

Tune in to NBC Sports Radio at 6:00 a.m. ET for the show, which slides to NBCSN at 7:30 a.m. ET for the final 90 minutes.

5 Responses to “Tom Brady joins PFT Live on Tuesday”
  1. stretchmyhands says: Feb 13, 2017 8:44 PM

    #RespectTheBiz

  2. The Truth says: Feb 13, 2017 8:44 PM

    Using his new cell phone no doubt

  3. bleck5 says: Feb 13, 2017 8:51 PM

    GOAT.

  4. greenlargo says: Feb 13, 2017 8:55 PM

    Cool. So you’re gonna give him his jersey back?

  5. patriotdynasty5 says: Feb 13, 2017 8:56 PM

    I will definitely have to check that out. What an honor to have the greatest professional athlete in the history of the USA on the show

