Tony Gonzalez: “Silly” to skip White House trip

Six Patriots players and counting have declared that they’ll be skipping the annual White House trip for Super Bowl champions. One future Hall of Famer who never had a chance to play for the right to visit the President believes that all players should go.
“If they don’t want to go, that’s their right,” former Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez told TMZ. “For me, I think that’s silly.”
“If you’ve got a problem, go there and meet him. Say something. That’s your opportunity to get your voice out there. To get heard. . . . Tell him what’s on your mind. Maybe he’ll listen. Probably not, but maybe he’ll listen.”
Still, for some players the strongest statement that can be made is to not go. If the players were to privately communicate a message to the President during the visit, it could easily get lost in the shuffle. By making it clear that they’re not going to the White House, the rest of the country hears their concerns loudly and clearly.
As Gonzalez noted, it’s each player’s right to decide whether to go. For at least six Patriots players, the decision already has been made.
What a butt kisser.
Nice to see Tony say what everyone, except the crazies, is thinking.
wonder if the guys skipping the trip bothered to vote on Election Day?
OK Tony, you are brave to express your personal opinion, but watch out because the Hysterical Haters will now blindly attach you over nothings.
Even the editorial tone snuck in the background comments of this article reveal a Hater’s attitude.
It’s amazing how no 1 had anything to say when Tom Brady did it. I guess since he never got that opportunity everything is silly to him. Like he is going to talk to each person in the photo? Then what he said, he kept contradicting himself. Get your lips off your boss’ butt. You still have a commentating job.
Gonzalez 1
Florio 0
“By making it clear that they’re not going to the White House, the rest of the country hears their concerns loudly and clearly.”
Do you think the rest of the country cares about B-level players LeGarrette Blount skipping the White House visit? Outside of the New England region, 90 percent of the country doesn’t know who the players are nor do they care. As popular as the NFL is, there are far more people who aren’t fans and don’t watch.
They are not going because they are cowards.
Like tony said he probably wouldn’t listen. Part of it is also that when the players visit it is just publicity for the president, which usually doesn’t matter because most presidents don’t care what people say about them but whether you like him or not you can’t deny trump takes the media way too personally and hearing people say they don’t like him or don’t want to meet him just angers him more. I can already imagine his tweet calling out the players for missing his meeting. “Had a great day with the Patriots. They are winners just like America will be! Sorry some members didn’t make it SAD!”
I don’t know why they have to announce it to everyone as if its some kind of moral superiority statement. If you don’t want to go just don’t go.
At least he said “For me.” That makes it totally cool. In fact that is exactly how opinions are suppose to be phrased. Lets see how this works in a formal sentence….
For me, Tony Gonzalez, it seems silly to not go to the White House.
And on the flip side…..
For me, Insert Name, it seems silly to go to the White House.
See it works! Two Americans (albeit one is fictional) with two different opinions. And neither of them are wrong. Just two different view points of the same topic. And neither viewpoint is actual news. Opinions belong in the editorial section of news but not actual news on their own.
Ya think?
cmoney20 says:
Feb 13, 2017 1:39 PM
I don’t know why they have to announce it to everyone as if its some kind of moral superiority statement. If you don’t want to go just don’t go.
————————-
I’m NOT coming to your house either. Understood you didnt invite me, but I’m still not coming. And now it says so on the internet.
What are the players basing this choice on ?
Their judgement is only as good as their information.
NY Times yesterday saying that 600 people were rounded up this week for deportation .
Sounds like a lot until you Google how many people were deported during the Obama administration ? 2.5 Million or when you do the math, 838 per day ! But the 600 is a crisis and an outrageous. How racist ! The players along with millions of others are being duped.
People didn’t complain when Brady did it because he said he had a “family commitment”. Whether that was true is up for debate, however he didn’t release a statement as if he was morally superior to people who supported President Obama for the reason he wasn’t attending. Sorry
.
“…Maybe he’ll listen. Probably not, but maybe he’ll listen.”
Yeah a dude that makes up his own fake news, fake scandals etc etc will def listen to facts and reason.
I am still waiting on that Birth Cert investigation outcome, the rampant voter fraud proof and a ban on the country where the majority of terrorists have come from Saudi Arabia.
but what do I know?