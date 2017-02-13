Victor Cruz: “I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 13, 2017, 2:13 PM EST

The Giants are done with Victor Cruz, at least at his current salary. But Cruz said he’s not done with the game.

The veteran wide receiver told the team’s official website he’s only thinking about continuing his career.

“I think I have a lot of good football left ahead of me,” Cruz said. “I think there is still a lot of miles left on this body. I’ll definitely be searching and looking for work as the time comes.”

Of course, he was also sentimental about his time with the Giants, after making the team as an undrafted rookie and then becoming one of the team’s most popular players before knee and calf injuries derailed his career.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Cruz said. “I pretty much grew up in front of the eyes of this entire organization. The Giants fan base, the community, my hometown, my family. I grew up there. It’s very much a family atmosphere and it’s very much like leaving your family. That’s what it feels like. I did some great things there. There are so many experiences, times and moments that I shared in that building with that team in that jersey. Those can’t be replaced or forgotten. I’m happy I have those moments to look back on.”

Cruz came back to catch 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown last year, a fraction of his former impact. So while he wasn’t worth the $7.5 million he was due, he could probably find a role as a slot receiver for someone, when it’s time to start the search.