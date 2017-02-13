Von Miller steers clear of Denver quarterback controversy

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2017, 12:36 PM EST

A year after the Broncos won the Super Bowl, the team still lacks long-term clarity when it comes to the quarterback position. With multiple options for 2017, linebacker Von Miller tiptoed around expressing a clear preference.

“I feel like [John] Elway has always put us in a great championship position, whatever quarterback that we’ve had,’’ Miller recently told Mike Klis of 9news.com. “Me, personally, I like [Trevor Siemian]. He’s done a great job for us. Of course, you’ve got to come back and do it in training camp but I like that healthy competition between him and Paxton [Lynch].

“And who knows, Paxton could come alive and become a star. It happens every single year.”

What could happen this year is the potential arrival of a veteran quarterback who will compete with (or flat-out supplant) Siemian and/or Lynch.

“I like our two guys that we have right now,” Miller said. “If we were able to get somebody else, then that will be a decision of the guys in the front office. But I’m happy with where we’re at right now.”

The new coaching staff has made it clear that it will be an open competition between Siemian and Lynch, and various reports have indicated that the preference is to develop their internal options in lieu of rolling the dice on an aging and damaged star like Tony Romo. Regardless, the pressure remains squarely on the offense to complement a championship-caliber defense that won a championship with, as the team’s website described it a year ago, “sub-optimal, near-replacement-level quarterbacking.”