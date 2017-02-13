Will the Patriots call the Texans about Garoppolo?

As the football-following world tries to figure out what the Patriots will do with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, our good friend John McClain of the Houston Chronicle has a theory.
If the Patriots decide to try to trade Garoppolo, they’ll quite possibly call the Texans.
If the Patriots think Garoppolo is destined to become a franchise quarterback, I’m not so sure they will. The Texans have plenty of the pieces in place to become a championship contender. Why would the Patriots want to give them the one thing they’re missing the most?
While not in the same division, the Patriots and Texans will compete for playoff seeding, if the Texans ever become as good as they can be. The smarter move for the Patriots would be to trade Garoppolo out of the conference, ideally to a team that has a long way to go to become the kind of team that the Patriots may encounter in the Super Bowl.
From Houston’s perspective, trading for Garoppolo is a luxury they can’t afford. With $16 million in fully-guaranteed compensation due and owing to Brock Osweiler in 2017, the Texans will have a hard time paying Garoppolo the kind of long-term deal he’d want in order to make the trade something other than a one-year rental followed by a Kirk Cousins-style game of franchise tag.
This entire topic arises from the notion that the Patriots would even be willing to move Garoppolo. They should be willing to move him only if they’ve concluded that, come 2018, he’ll move on as a free agent (or if they secretly think he’s not very good and they’re looking to fleece someone).
If the Patriots can persuade Garoppolo to wait for Tom Brady to retire, it all becomes moot. So when Peter King of TheMMQB.com slides into his latest column a 13-word reference to his belief that Garoppolo won’t be traded, the end result could indeed be that Brady’s final handoff will entail giving his job to Garoppolo.
They’ve got too much sense to get rid of Garoppolo but not enough sense to get rid of Brady. Imagine how much they could overcharge some desperate and foolish team for the geezer.
How much time does Brady have left as a starting QB?
Ten.
Ten what? Years? Months? Weeks?
Nine.
Houston is a quarterback away from competing with the Patriots. Send him where he can do as little harm as possible. That means Chicago #1, SF #2, and Cleveland #3. Houston makes no sense and O’Brien knows how to run an offense that Jimmy G can run. Seriously, NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
With 2 games to study rather than 7, the Texans most likely won’t fall for that again.
Why wouldn’t they trade him to the Texans? If the Patriots are so invincible that they can’t be beaten and will go undefeated every year from now until 2035 according to their fanbase and the media then why would they worry about what another team does?
The problem with the texans is at the top, Bob McNair.
Nothing will change as long as he’s still around.
.
Yesterday Miami Dolphins fan, Ben Volin (aka the chipster), wrote in the Boston Globe that the Patriots would be ” fortunate” to get a second round pick for Garappolo and that they should leap at the opportunity to deal him to a conference playoff team.
Maybe if the Patriots added Gronk to the deal, they could recoup a conditional 7th too?
.
They did try to trade Collins in return for Hopkins. Maybe they try for Hopkins again?
Bears would be ideal for him, IMO, and get him out of the conference. Other than Seattle, the entire NFC West needs QBs, as well.
That said, I think the Patriots would be smart to keep him. Brady has had incredible injury luck during his career. It can only last so long.
Prior to Jamie Collins getting dealt to Cleveland, there was talk that NE was offering him to HOU in exchange for DeAndre Hopkins.
A Goropollo for Hopkins exchange might not be out of the equation.
“The smarter move for the Patriots would be to trade Garoppolo out of the conference, ideally to a team that has a long way to go to become the kind of team that the Patriots may encounter in the Super Bowl.”
Like SF for example. Houston is more likely to be calling the Pats than they are to be calling Houston. There probably isn’t enough a team as close to being a serious contender as Houston could give New England that would make The Hoodie pull the trigger on improving the competition that much. The cap impediment of extending Garoppolo for Houston is somewhat overstated. Signing and roster bonuses along with simple incentives can kick the cap impact forward to 2018 when cutting Osweiler would cost $6M but still free up $15M.
Hey, guys. Remember what happened the last time the Texans went after the Super Bowl-winning team’s back-up quarterback?
6ball says:
Feb 13, 2017 11:42 AM
Teams would be absolutely brain-dead to give up anything more than a 2nd for him. He has 2 NFL games, one which he got hurt. All of the previous backups for the Patriots have had less than stellar careers after leaving, regardless of how good they looked in the Pats system. Doesn’t matter how he looked, with precedent it would be a stupid move by any other team to give up too much.
Cleveland, SF and Chicago probably have more to offer than Houston.
And it may not even be an “outright” trade of a pick? Perhaps they swap draft positions instead? That way a team gets their QB but still also gets to draft in the first round albeit at #32 instead of #1, #2 or #3.
Since Jimmy G was originally a 2nd round pick the asking price is going to be a lot higher than just a 2nd round pick or we’ll just keep him for ourselves since our starting QB will turn 40 during the 2017 training camp. Using the franchise tag in 2018 on Jimmy G would not be out of the question if Tom decides to (or it’s even possible “god forbid” he has to retire) after next season. The Pats are not trying to give him away. There will be no discount just to unload him.
I get that Jimmy G had a really good game & a half. But why is everyone all of a sudden all over this kid? I’m sure some team is dumb enough to send a 1st round pick to the Pats for him with no real evidence he will turn into anything. But that doesn’t mean they should. And if they don’t, why would the Pats trade him?
“The smarter move for the Patriots would be to trade Garoppolo out of the conference”
Or they’ll trade him to the Browns where the worst Oline in the league will get him repeatedly injured. The Browns will never be a threat to anyone with that owner.
Did someone really suggest a Jimmy Grapes for Hopkins trade??? HAHAHA You Patsies fans are delusional.
htown1035 says:
Feb 13, 2017 11:55 AM
Teams would be absolutely brain-dead to give up anything more than a 2nd for him.
________________
Garoppolo was originally a second round pick and he’s since had 3 years getting used to a pro style offense. The sample size may be small but he is certainly more pro ready than anyone coming out in the draft. Whatever your anti Patriots stance may be it shouldn’t cloud your judgement about his value. If he is moved the return will be substantial, a mid round 1st and a 3rd or the equivalent in multiple rounds and/or future drafts would not be at all surprising.
No thank you.
Signed,
HTown