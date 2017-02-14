Aldon Smith “cooperating” with San Francisco police

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 6:56 AM EST

A report on Monday indicated that police had responded to a domestic incident involving Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith over the weekend and the San Francisco Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call involving Smith.

Smith is mentioned in a report about their response and described as cooperative, but no details about what led to the call for police help have been made public at this time.

“He is cooperating with SFPD and the reporting party,” Officer Grace Gatpandan said, via ESPN.com. “The report was taken over the weekend, and he was mentioned in the report.”

The Raiders are barred from contact with Smith while he remains on suspension. Recent reports indicated Smith was set for reinstatement in March unless further trouble caused a change in the league’s feelings.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has said “we can’t have it on our team” in reference to domestic violence, although it remains unclear if Smith has violated that edict and if the Raiders are going to have a decision to make on Smith’s future with the team anytime soon.