Bene’ Benwikere signing with Bengals

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 5:08 PM EST

Cornerback Bene’ Benwikere spent time with three teams during the 2016 season and he’ll kick off the 2017 offseason by joining a fourth club.

According to multiple reports, Benwikere will be signing a contract with the Bengals. He visited several other teams after ending the season on the Packers practice squad.

Benwikere opened last season as a starter with the Panthers, but lost his roster spot after Julio Jones strafed the Carolina defense for 300 yards in the fourth game of the season. He spent some time with the Dolphins without playing in a game before joining Green Bay at the tail end of the year.

The Bengals have Dre Kirkpatrick headed for free agency, Adam Jones‘ recent legal trouble create some uncertainty about his availability for all of next season and 2016 first-round pick William Jackson spent his rookie year on injured reserve, leaving things a bit unsettled at the position as they head into the offseason.