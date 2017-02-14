Bill Parcells: T.O. was disruptive, but I think I’d put him in Canton

In Bill Parcells’ final season as a head coach, his Cowboys signed Terrell Owens. The two didn’t always see eye to eye, but Parcells, a Hall of Famer himself, said he believes Owens’ production warrants a place in Canton.
Asked directly on ESPN Radio in Los Angeles if he would vote for Owens, Parcells answered, “I think I would. I think I would.”
Having said that, Parcells didn’t sound extremely enthusiastic.
“I had my issues with him a little bit, but that’s not unlike some other players and you just have to deal with those things and make the best of it. Sometimes it’s not comfortable for everybody but you have to make the best of it,” Parcells said.
Owens was a five-time first-team All-Pro, and statistically he matches up favorably with any receiver not named Jerry Rice in NFL history.
“He certainly was highly productive,” Parcells said. “He was highly productive and did some very remarkable things on the field. He also came with some other things that you had to deal with. And sometimes they weren’t always pleasant for some of the places that he was. But that being said, it’s a production business and he did produce at an extremely high level.”
Still, Parcells did acknowledge that Owens was more than just a pain in the neck, and sometimes his antics actively hurt the team.
“There are things that go unseen by the public, and people watching the games — there are things that happen on the field that, even when they happen, the fans and the laymen do not recognize what happens,” Parcells said. “And in his case, he was somewhat unreliable in some of the things he would do. Sometimes we’d have a route that was called at 12 [yards] and he’d run it at nine [yards]. Well, that disrupts your quarterback and things like that. But that being said, he still was highly productive and I do think he warrants very, very strong consideration. I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t get in very shortly.”
There seems to be a groundswell of support for Owens after he was voted down this year. It’s unclear, however, whether that groundswell has caused any members of the Hall of Fame Selection Committee to change their minds.
Until Bilichek ran Parcells defense in New York, Bill Walsh (who found TO) offense was extremely disruptive to Parcells! 🙂
Pain in the neck he sometimes was, he should be in the HOF.
Parcells was highly disruptive to every team he coached.
I think that is why voters are having a hard time voting him in. Very talented, but very disruptive. I think TO and Ochocinco are in the same boat … great stats, but not great teammates.
Obviously TO has much better stats, but neither have rings for a reason.
theimmaculatedeception says:
Feb 14, 2017 1:49 PM
Until Bilichek…
===============
Bilichek? You do know that Bill Belichick and Brian Billick are 2 different guys right? One of them is arguably the greatest coach of all time and the other is Brian Billick
LOL…it’s not a cheerocracy…but don’t let that stop you from fooling the gulls into thinking it is.
TO’s biggest sin was that he didn’t hide his emotions from the media. I’d wager that a number of HOF’ers were difficult teammates behind closed doors, but they kept it in the locker room. TO was TO wherever he was. Seems like an odd reason to keep him out of the Hall…
I disagree with Parcells. T.O. should be put into an insane asylum and forget ofher halls at this time.
That’s settled then. TO really was the locker room cancer we all heard stories about.
He had great #’s, but did his antics and locker room divisiveness cost teams more than his #’s helped?
I prefer good citizens too, but being disruptive and abrasive often goes with the terroritory of being a great football player. This is not a knitting circle. He had a long and successful career and his coaches and teammates put up with him precisely because of his talents. A little late to complain about it now.
=================================================
That’s a very interesting take that most don’t see. Did TO do this deliberately or just didn’t know the plays very well. It’s often said that TO worked hard on the field and never gave up. This admission by Parcells sheds new light on him.
Still belongs in the hall though. I think the voters are just punishing him for all his antics and giving him the hard time he gave everyone else. It’s all about payback.
First time I’ve heard about him running the wrong routes. Parcells is probably the guy who liked him the least and says he should get in = he should get in.
I don’t understand why people are crying out to defend TO. The HOF selection process has not changed since he was in the league. Through his actions he clearly decided he did not care about the HOF. Not sure if his mom told him but you can’t go around treating everyone poorly just because you can get away with it and then expect them to give you a ringing endorsement.
#basicsocialskills
No one was more disruptive then Lawrence Taylor
And without Belichick runnings Parcell’s defenses Parcell’s is Jeff Fisher or worst.
I think most of his comments would also apply to his opinion of Jerry Jones. Good thing for Jones he has the money to buy (sorry, influence) his induction.