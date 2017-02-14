Buccaneers announce changes to coaching staff

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 3:33 PM EST

The Buccaneers officially announced that their former tight end Alex Smith will be joining the organization as a scout on Tuesday along with a few changes to their coaching staff.

The team announced that Skyler Fulton will be their new offensive assistant. He takes over from Ben Steele, who was promoted to tight ends coach after Jon Embree left for a job with the 49ers. Fulton worked with the team as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows program last offseason.

Anthony Perkins was also part of that program and will be the assistant to head coach Dirk Koetter this season. He spent the last two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Ohio University.

Zack Grossi was the assistant to Koetter last year and will now be the offensive quality control coach. Danny Breyer will make the move from football analytics assistant to defensive quality control coach.