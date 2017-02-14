 Skip to content

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill reiterates they’re tagging Chandler Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 12:46 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 17: Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the New York Jets makes a pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on October 17, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Teams use the threat of the franchise tag as a negotiating tool, and the Cardinals have made it clear how they’re dealing with potential free agent pass-rusher Chandler Jones.

Via the team’s official website, team president Michael Bidwill said during an appearance on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7 that Chandler Jones would either be tagged or get a new long-term deal.

We’re not going to mess around with that,” Bidwill said. “He’s a great pass rusher, but if we can’t agree to terms that work for us, we’re just going to franchise him. His people know that.”

Coach Bruce Arians made similar remarks the day after the season, and it only makes sense.

The Cardinals traded a second-round pick and disappointing former top-10 pick Jonathan Cooper to the Patriots for a year of Jones, so they wanted to make sure he just wasn’t a rental. Jones had 11.0 sacks last year, establishing himself as a priority.

The Cards also working on deals with defensive lineman Calais Campbell and safety Tony Jefferson, but they proceed with the knowledge that the market awaits, something Jones can’t comfort himself with.

4 Responses to “Cardinals president Michael Bidwill reiterates they’re tagging Chandler Jones”
  1. jackedupboonie says: Feb 14, 2017 12:48 PM

    And the division winners will gladly take Calais off your hands and take him to the Super Bowl with em.

  2. joepescisballs says: Feb 14, 2017 12:53 PM

    “something Jones can’t comfort himself with.”

    Won’t someone PLEASE think of this exploited athete, who may have to settle for a one year deal that averages the top three contracts at his position!?!

  3. babygaga19 says: Feb 14, 2017 12:53 PM

    Campbell to Denver.

  4. jjackwagon says: Feb 14, 2017 12:54 PM

    How bad does that suck for both Jones & Cooper?

    Knowing that their former team won the SB.

