Cardinals think John Brown’s sickle cell issue is under control

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Wide receiver John Brown #12 of the Arizona Cardinals scores a thirty yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the New Orleans Saints at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Saints defeated the Cardinals 48-41. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver John Brown only missed one game during the 2016 season, but he was a frequent presence on the team’s injury report.

Brown was listed with a hamstring injury, although the issue actually stemmed from a sickle cell trait in his blood that caused the leg issues. Brown was forced out of other games and saw his production dip to 39 catches for 517 yards and two touchdowns, which marked the lowest output of his three-year career.

The Cardinals are optimistic that things will be better in 2017. Team president Michael Bidwill said on the “Doug and Wolf” show on Arizona Sports 98.7 that the issue appears to be under control.

“He is very healthy, looks like they found the issue,” Bidwill said. “We’ll get Smoke back the way we had him.”

Having Brown back in form as a deep threat would be a plus for the Cardinals as they try to rebound from a disappointing season.

1 Response to “Cardinals think John Brown’s sickle cell issue is under control”
  1. redlikethepig says: Feb 14, 2017 2:57 PM

    We know one guy who won’t get an invite to the White House if they win the Superbowl. President Trump’s alt-doctors don’t want him catching that.

