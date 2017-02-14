Chargers announce season ticket prices for StubHub center

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

If you want to see the Chargers play in Los Angeles, you can now buy tickets. But you should move quickly, because the demand may outweigh the supply — even though the tickets have been priced to reflect the relative scarcity of the product.

For the 30,000-seat StubHub Center, season-ticket packages range from $700 to $3,750 for 10 games (two preseason games, eight regular-season games). As calculated by the Los Angeles Times, ticket prices will average $192, and roughly eleven percent of the tickets will cost less than $100.

“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”

In 2016, the Rams made season tickets at the much larger Coliseum available for prices ranging from $360 per seat to $2,025. Four of the eight packages to Chargers games in 2017 cost more than $2,025 per ticket.

While it may not be a challenge to sell 30,000 tickets quickly for 2017 and 2018, the Chargers realize that it may not be easy to turn 30,000 season-ticket holders into 70,000 when they move to Inglewood in a shared stadium with the Rams as of 2019. Last year, the Rams quickly secured 56,000 season-ticket commitments upon returning to L.A.

The Chargers will host in the regular season Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, and their AFC West rivals from Oakland, Kansas City, and Denver.