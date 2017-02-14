Chargers announce season ticket prices for StubHub center

If you want to see the Chargers play in Los Angeles, you can now buy tickets. But you should move quickly, because the demand may outweigh the supply — even though the tickets have been priced to reflect the relative scarcity of the product.
For the 30,000-seat StubHub Center, season-ticket packages range from $700 to $3,750 for 10 games (two preseason games, eight regular-season games). As calculated by the Los Angeles Times, ticket prices will average $192, and roughly eleven percent of the tickets will cost less than $100.
“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”
In 2016, the Rams made season tickets at the much larger Coliseum available for prices ranging from $360 per seat to $2,025. Four of the eight packages to Chargers games in 2017 cost more than $2,025 per ticket.
While it may not be a challenge to sell 30,000 tickets quickly for 2017 and 2018, the Chargers realize that it may not be easy to turn 30,000 season-ticket holders into 70,000 when they move to Inglewood in a shared stadium with the Rams as of 2019. Last year, the Rams quickly secured 56,000 season-ticket commitments upon returning to L.A.
The Chargers will host in the regular season Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, Cleveland, Miami, and their AFC West rivals from Oakland, Kansas City, and Denver.
“Playing at StubHub Center is going to offer fans a rare opportunity to see NFL action in a uniquely intimate setting,” Chargers president of business operations A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”
–Stole the marketing bit from the Arena League and the Lingerie League.
Season ticketholders will be able to make a killing reselling those tickets. There’ll be enough opposing fans even if nobody cares about the Chargers. Wouldn’t be surprised if every game looks like an away game.
……Spanos has to be the dumbest NFL owner ever….and thats saying alot with the NFLs history of some owners.
A.G. Spanos said in a statement. “Every seat at StubHub Center will feel close to the action and fans will be right there with us on every play. Not many venues can make this claim and we expect to sell out quickly.”
——————————————————————
I sure hope 30,000 seats sell out quickly. DOH !!!
“the Chargers realize that it may not be easy to turn 30,000 season-ticket holders into 70,000 when they move to Inglewood in a shared stadium with the Rams as of 2019.”
This is going to be such a disaster it might finally rid us of Goodell and his reign of pure incompetence. Like watching the Hindenburg try to land on the Titanic.
>>If you want to see the Chargers play in Los Angeles, you can now buy tickets. But you should move quickly, because the demand may outweigh the supply — even though the tickets have been priced to reflect the relative scarcity of the product.
The keyword is “may”. Prices “may” rise.
Then again, they may not.
Unless you sell to visiting fans.
“relative scarcity” of the product, that’s a good one.
Its scarcity AND demand.
An autographed picture of me is scarce, but alas there is no demand.
30,000 away fans would do it for Spanos. he doesn’t really care whose fan you are. just show up for the game. #smh
What a joke! If I lived in L.A., I would go for fun as a date night or with a buddy. But to buy season tickets to watch the “L.A. Chargers”, who are not even a real thing, for that kind of money is ludicrous. I can not wait until they fail and have to move back to their real, loyal fans.