Cliff Avril announces he had surgery

Add Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril to the list of players who have had surgery since the end of the regular season.
Avril shared a picture of a hospital identification wristband on Tuesday along with a caption announcing that his surgery was a success.
Avril did not elaborate on the reason for his surgery, but the wristband provides a hint. It says Avril’s doctor is the Philadelphia-based William Meyers, who has been the go-to guy for sports hernia and core muscle surgeries in recent years. Avril’s former teammate Marshawn Lynch is among Meyers’ past patients.
Assuming that Avril had one of those surgeries, the recovery time should be somewhere in the neighborhood of two months. That would put him on pace to return in plenty of time to prepare for a 2017 season that should again find him among the top players on Seattle’s defense.
Maybe the NFL can find a way to take a draft pick from the Seahawks.
Will he demand another over paid contact?
That pass rush was horrible vs Falcons. Don’t pedal the ol Ryan got it out quick. No he didn’t. Either Seattle just doesn’t have the horses by the 18th game of the season, or NE is just much better coached. That whole 2nd half, they did what Seattle failed to do all divisional round playoff, and the Patriots weren’t known for their pressure.
As as Lions fan it sucks that we let him go. We could have been running an Ansah, Aaron Donald, Suh, and Avril front four if we played our cards right! And those who would complain about the costs, the rest of the roster outside of Stafford and Slay are scrubs anyways and don’t deserve the cash. At least the d-line would have been active unlike the joke that it is now (outside of Ansah). Lions defense gave up a historic league record high in comp % this year.
ariani1985 says:
Feb 14, 2017 12:40 PM
Will he demand another over paid contact?
————————–
Pretty sure Avril has stayed quiet about his contract and his demands. It’s Bennett who did all the complaining about the contract. If you want to troll on another team make sure yours wins more than 3 games in a season (2-14 doesn’t even deserve to be in the league).