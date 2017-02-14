Cliff Avril announces he had surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 12:11 PM EST

Add Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril to the list of players who have had surgery since the end of the regular season.

Avril shared a picture of a hospital identification wristband on Tuesday along with a caption announcing that his surgery was a success.

Avril did not elaborate on the reason for his surgery, but the wristband provides a hint. It says Avril’s doctor is the Philadelphia-based William Meyers, who has been the go-to guy for sports hernia and core muscle surgeries in recent years. Avril’s former teammate Marshawn Lynch is among Meyers’ past patients.

Assuming that Avril had one of those surgeries, the recovery time should be somewhere in the neighborhood of two months. That would put him on pace to return in plenty of time to prepare for a 2017 season that should again find him among the top players on Seattle’s defense.