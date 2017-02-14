Colin Kaepernick changes agents in advance of meeting with 49ers

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 9:50 AM EST

There are plenty of quarterbacks potentially on the move this offseason, and one of the them has made a move within his own representation.

According to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee, 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has parted ways with XAM Sports, who represented him when he signed his 2014 contract extension with the team. Kaepernick brought in a third party (Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group) last year to handle a restructured contract, but currently has no agent listed in the NFLPA’s records.

There have been reports that Kaepernick has already decided to opt out of his deal with the 49ers, but new General Manager John Lynch said last week that the quarterback reached out to him and coach Kyle Shanahan and that they were going to meet soon.

“The first order of business is Kyle and I both really attacking it and seeing what we have here, and we’ll do that with his situation,” Lynch said. “We’ll sit down with him, and if we see fit that he’s a part of it, we’ll commit to that. If not, we’ll figure things out.”

The 49ers are effectively quarterback-less if Kaepernick opts out or is released, since Blaine Gabbert, Christian Ponder and Thaddeus Lewis are all scheduled to become unrestricted free agents next month.