 Skip to content

Eagles raising season ticket prices for 2017

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 14, 2017, 8:25 PM EST
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 23: A fans holds up a sign at the end of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on October 23, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Vikings 21-10. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Eagles are raising season ticket prices for the 2017 season.

Per Philly.com, each season ticket is increasing by an average of $70. The report said it’s the first time the team has raised season ticket prices since 2014.

In a letter to season ticket holders obtained by BleedingGreenNation.com, the team announced it will again use variable pricing for individual game ticket sales.

The Texans, Bears and Lions are among the teams that have previously announced they’re raising ticket prices. The Browns are lowering prices on many of their tickets, while the Bills, Vikings and Rams have announced that their prices will remain unchanged from last season.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Philadelphia Eagles, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Eagles raising season ticket prices for 2017”
  1. tindeaux says: Feb 14, 2017 8:32 PM

    what? again?

  2. captainwhodat says: Feb 14, 2017 8:34 PM

    raising a ticket an average of $70.00…Philly fan is so lucky…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!