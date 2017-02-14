Eagles raising season ticket prices for 2017

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 14, 2017, 8:25 PM EST

The Eagles are raising season ticket prices for the 2017 season.

Per Philly.com, each season ticket is increasing by an average of $70. The report said it’s the first time the team has raised season ticket prices since 2014.

In a letter to season ticket holders obtained by BleedingGreenNation.com, the team announced it will again use variable pricing for individual game ticket sales.

The Texans, Bears and Lions are among the teams that have previously announced they’re raising ticket prices. The Browns are lowering prices on many of their tickets, while the Bills, Vikings and Rams have announced that their prices will remain unchanged from last season.