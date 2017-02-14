Falcons hire Georgia high school coaching legend to help with line

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 7:00 AM EST

The Falcons have had plenty of coaching turnover since their Super Bowl loss, and are apparently dipping into the high school ranks to fill one vacancy.

According to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Falcons are hiring Jess Simpson (not that one) to become their assistant defensive line coach.

Simpson had just taken a job at Georgia State in December, but spent more than 20 years coaching at Georgia powerhouse Buford High School. He apparently got to know Falcons coach Dan Quinn then, when Quinn recruited two of his players to Florida.

Buford won 10 state championships while Simpson was there as an assistant and head coach. He was head coach for seven of those titles, and had a 164-12 record.

He’ll assist Bryant Young, who took over for the fired Bryan Cox coaching the defensive line.