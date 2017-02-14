Former Texans coordinator a candidate at Alabama also

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 6:26 AM EST

Patriots tight ends coach Brian Daboll is interviewing for the offensive coordinator job at Alabama, and he’s not the only Bill Belichick protege talking to Nick Saban about that job.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, former Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey is also on the list.

Godsey went from New England to Houston with Bill O’Brien, but was let go this offseason as O’Brien reasserts himself over the offense there.

Other candidates reportedly include former Illinois coordinator Mike Locksley and UCLA offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch.

Of course, at the rate Alabama turns that job over, they might need all of them. They lost play-caller Steve Sarkisian to the Falcons after his one-game stint in charge of the offense, after Lane Kiffin was allowed to leave the week before the national championship game.