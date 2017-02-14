Jaguars close to deal with defensive tackle Abry Jones

With the clock ticking toward free agency, some teams are ready to move, and some guys apparently aren’t willing to wait.
According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are nearing a new contract with pending free agent defensive tackle Abry Jones.
The former undrafted rookie has made himself valuable to the Jaguars as a run-stopper, and they used the second-round tender on him last year when he was a restricted free agent.
Of course, there’s a danger for guys taking money too soon this time of year, so soon before the start of free agency in March. But Jones was apparently willing to take the bird-in-hand approach.
As a close friend of the organization it is as simple as the notion that is Abry sticks, he will be a rotational guy for 1st and 2nd down.