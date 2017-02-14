 Skip to content

Jaguars close to deal with defensive tackle Abry Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 3:38 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 04: Abry Jones #95 of the Jacksonville Jaguars recovers a fumble by the Indianapolis Colts during the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Getty Images

With the clock ticking toward free agency, some teams are ready to move, and some guys apparently aren’t willing to wait.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are nearing a new contract with pending free agent defensive tackle Abry Jones.

The former undrafted rookie has made himself valuable to the Jaguars as a run-stopper, and they used the second-round tender on him last year when he was a restricted free agent.

Of course, there’s a danger for guys taking money too soon this time of year, so soon before the start of free agency in March. But Jones was apparently willing to take the bird-in-hand approach.

1 Response to “Jaguars close to deal with defensive tackle Abry Jones”
  1. blitzinc43 says: Feb 14, 2017 3:54 PM

    As a close friend of the organization it is as simple as the notion that is Abry sticks, he will be a rotational guy for 1st and 2nd down.

