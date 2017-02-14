Jaguars close to deal with defensive tackle Abry Jones

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 3:38 PM EST

With the clock ticking toward free agency, some teams are ready to move, and some guys apparently aren’t willing to wait.

According to Ryan O’Halloran of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars are nearing a new contract with pending free agent defensive tackle Abry Jones.

The former undrafted rookie has made himself valuable to the Jaguars as a run-stopper, and they used the second-round tender on him last year when he was a restricted free agent.

Of course, there’s a danger for guys taking money too soon this time of year, so soon before the start of free agency in March. But Jones was apparently willing to take the bird-in-hand approach.