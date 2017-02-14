Jordan Reed lobbies to keep the offense together in Washington

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2017, 5:50 AM EST

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins and receivers DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon will all be free agents next month, and one of their teammates is lobbying to keep the team intact.

Tight end Jordan Reed said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the top priority should be keeping the players already on the team.

“I think first of all, we got to bring Kirk back,” Reed said, via the Washington Post. “We got to bring Kirk back. We got to bring two of our most valuable weapons back — Pierre and D-Jax — for us to have a shot. So, I think we need to bring those guys back and add a couple more pieces on defense, and I think we’ll be right were we need to be.”

Cousins is expected to be back, but it seems unlikely that both Garcon and Jackson will return. Washington is set to have at least some turnover in its passing game this year.