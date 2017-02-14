Kurt Warner has four former teammates he wants to see in Canton

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 6:36 PM EST

Tuesday’s PFT Live included an interview with future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. Wednesday’s show will have an interview with a brand-new Hall of Fame quarterback.

Kurt Warner, a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl XXXIV MVP, was asked among other things to identify one former teammate for whom he’d stand on the table and argue for induction.

“That’s one of those tough questions,” Warner said. “It’s like picking your favorite kid, you know, because I’ve got four guys that I believe all belong in the Hall of Fame when it comes to receivers that I played with: Isaac Bruce, Larry Fitzgerald, Torry Holt, Anquan Boldin.”

Warner then worked through the likelihood of each guy making it.

“I think Larry’s a lock, so I’m not going to get up on the table for him,” Warner said. “The other guys I think should be in. I think Isaac Bruce should be in by this point already. So I would probably bang the table for him right now because he taught me so much about being a pro and those Greatest Show on Turf years were really started by the way he prepared and practiced every day and pulled so many of us along.

“So I believe he belongs in but I also believe he and Torry will get in and so I might bang the table for Anquan Boldin because I think of all those guys he gets the least respect for how great he is. It amazes me, we want to keep looking at measurables and how fast guys are as opposed to just one of the greatest football players I ever played with. Competed more than anybody I ever played against. Wanted the ball in his hands. Was a difference maker. Everybody tries to get rid of him, and he just goes and he’s the number one receiver on that next team. So I believe he’s the one that gets the least amount of respect. So I would love to get on the table for him as well because I believe when you look at his overall numbers and what he’s done it’s incredible as all those guys are. It’s a tough call but I want to get Isaac in because he belongs in and then I think ‘Q’ does too and so I would try to stand on the table for two guys if I could.”

Of course, it may be hard for any other receivers to get in until Terrell Owens and Randy Moss make it through. In a separate post, I’ll share Warner’s views on Owens.