NFL sets cap percentages for franchise tags

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 7:07 PM EST

The franchise-tag crop report has arrived. Sort of.

Prior to 2011, the non-exclusive franchise tenders were determined by averaging the five highest cap numbers at each position from the prior year. Starting in 2011, the tenders are determined by the aggregate sum of the salary cap for the five prior years, divided by the aggregate sum of the franchise tags at each position over the same five-year period. The relative cap percentage is then applied to the base salary cap number for the new league year and, voila, the franchise tenders are known.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the 2017 percentages are as follows:

Quarterback: 12.735 percent.

Defensive end: 10.14 percent.

Receiver: 9.39 percent.

Linebacker: 8.712 percent.

Offensive line: 8.546 percent.

Cornerback: 8.51 percent.

Defensive tackle: 8.016 percent.

Running back: 7.257 percent.

Safety: 6.524 percent.

Tight end: 5.856 percent.

Kicker-punter: 2.895 percent.

The specific amounts of the franchise tenders won’t be known until the per-team salary cap has been finalized. If the cap is $165 million, here are the salary-cap numbers:

Quarterback: $21.01 million.

Defensive end: $16.73 million.

Receiver: $15.49 million.

Linebacker: $14.37 million.

Offensive line: $14.1 million.

Cornerback: $14.04 million.

Defensive tackle: $13.22 million.

Running back: $11.9 million.

Safety: $10.76 million.

Tight end: $9.66 million.

Kicker-punter: $4.77 million.