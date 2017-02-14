No days off? Tom Brady says he’ll work out all offseason

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2017, 8:19 AM EST

Patriots coach Bill Belichick chanted “No days off” at the Patriots’ victory celebration after Super Bowl LI, and quarterback Tom Brady considers that his lifestyle.

Brady said this morning on PFT Live that he might occasionally take a day off from working out this offseason, but that will be very rare. The 39-year-old Brady, who wants to play well into his 40s, called it a “lifestyle choice” to eat properly, keep his body strong and pliable, and be constantly ready for “peak performance.”

“At this point in my career the best thing to do is just to do it year-round,” Brady said. “I don’t think the ebbs and flows, get in great shape and then get out of shape and then see if you can get back into shape is a good thing. So I prefer to keep my arm always ready to go.”

Brady said that he has a job he loves, so why wouldn’t he want to do it every day?

“I really love training and being in good shape and it’s so much a part of my life now, so it never really feels like work to me,” Brady said. “It’s a real strength for me that I’ve never minded the training process. It’s something I enjoy I really like being in the gym or, certainly, on the field.”

Few players in NFL history have managed to play well after turning 40. Brady, who will turn 40 on August 3, has a plan in place to do it.