Patriots sign Glenn Gronkowski, again

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 14, 2017, 4:53 PM EST

The Patriots are double Gronking. Again.

The team announced Tuesday that fullback Glenn Gronkowski, the younger brother of star tight end Rob Gronkowski, is back with the team after signing a futures contract.

Glenn Gronkowski finished the 2016 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. He had four different stints on the practice squad in his first NFL season, and his signing means he starts his second season with his brother’s team.

He went undrafted last season after playing fullback, running back and tight end at Kansas State and originally signed with the Bills. He made the initial roster and played in one game before being released last September, and he first signed with the Patriots last October.