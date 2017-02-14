Ravens free agent Brandon Williams admits future is “up in the air”

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 2:49 PM EST

Perhaps thanks to Damon Harrison, Brandon Williams is about to get paid.

But the Ravens defensive tackle isn’t quite sure where.

During and interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Williams admitted uncertainty about his pending free agency.

“If it so happens I feel like Baltimore is the best place for me, then I’ll stay and we’ll work it out from there,” Williams said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “If not, and I feel it’s right somewhere else and that’s where I need to be, that’s where I’ll be. But right now, it’s up in the air. . . .

“It comes down to me taking care of my family for the long haul. Baltimore knows that. I’ve talked to [coach John] Harbaugh and Ozzie [Newsome, General Manager] and they know the biggest thing is . . . taking care of my family.”

That should be easier, thanks to recent deals for other run-stoppers. The five-year, $46.25 million deal the Giants gave Harrison to leave the Jets last offseason (which included $24 million guaranteed) provides some degree of framework, though that’s a price not every team is prepared to meet for a lineman who isn’t an interior rusher.

Williams seemed to shrug off the possibility of the franchise tag for around $14 million, saying: “That’s not a bad amount of money for one year.”

Considering he used to have a really crappy job, it’s safe to say it’s not going to stink to be Williams in a few weeks, despite the uncertainty.