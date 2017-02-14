Report: Broncos want to re-sign Kayvon Webster before free agency

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 4:21 PM EST

Cornerback Kayvon Webster has been a strong special teams player for the Broncos over the last few seasons and Denver would reportedly like to see him remain on those units for the 2017 season.

Mike Klis of KUSA in Denver reports that the team has opened up talks with Webster in hopes of signing the impending free agent before he has a chance to hit the open market. Free agency opens on March 9 with players able to start speaking to other teams on March 7 in the “legal tampering” window established by the league.

While Webster has carved out a role on special teams in Denver, playing time on defense has been hard to come by. Aqib Talib, Chris Harris and Bradley Roby are ahead of him on the depth chart and will be back with the team in 2017, so Webster may want to head elsewhere in hopes of expanding his role on a team.

Klis reports that Webster is expected to head to free agency to see what the market holds for him, although the next few weeks could obviously bring an offer from the Broncos that changes his mind.