Report: Falcons will hire Bush Hamdan as quarterbacks coach

Posted by Zac Jackson on February 14, 2017, 6:04 PM EST

The Falcons will hire Bush Hamdan as their new quarterbacks coach, Alex Marvez of The Sporting News reported.

Hamdan had been the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at the University of Washington.

The Falcons are remaking much of their offensive staff following the departures of offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan to become head coach of the 49ers and quarterbacks coach Matt LaFleur to become offensive coordinator of the Rams. Shanahan has taken several Falcons assistant to San Francisco.

The Falcons last week hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator.

This will be Hamdan’s first NFL coaching job. A former Boise State quarterback, he spent the last two seasons at Washington under his college coach, Chris Petersen, and prior to that held two college offensive coordinator jobs.