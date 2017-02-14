Sammie Coates recovering from groin surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 8:10 AM EST

Steelers wide receiver Sammie Coates may qualify for a volume discount on surgery this offseason.

Coates had surgery last month to repair the finger injuries that limited his effectiveness during the 2016 season and he revealed another operation on Monday night. Coates wrote on Twitter that “having surgery on your pelvis” is an unpleasant experience and responded affirmatively to a question about whether the surgery was to repair a groin injury.

Coates didn’t give a timetable for his return to physical activity from the surgery, but the typical timeline should leave him ready to go in time for offseason work and training camp.

Coates had 21 catches over the course of the season with 19 of them coming in the first five games of the year. He and the Steelers will hope that better health leads to more sustained success in 2017.