Seahawks skate on Sherman injury-report snafu

The Seahawks reportedly could have lost a second-round pick for violating the injury-reporting rules by not disclosing cornerback Richard Sherman’s knee injury. Ultimately, they lost not a thing.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the league issued a warning to the Seahawks for failing to disclose the Sherman injury. Per Garafolo, the NFL deemed the violation to be a result of a misinterpretation of the rules, given that Sherman fully participated in practice.
Here’s the first problem with that excuse for not issuing punishment: Sherman at times did miss practice, with the designation that the absence wasn’t injury related. For example, he didn’t practice the Thursday before the divisional-round loss to the Falcons. Sherman also didn’t practice on the Thursday before the wild-card win over the Lions. He also didn’t practice on the Thursday before the Week 16 game against the Cardinals.
There’s a second problem. By hiding the injury, the Seahawks shielded Sherman from having the injury “tested” by offenses that otherwise may have attempted to force him to move in various ways at various speeds to see what if any limitations he had. And the injury surely was “significant,” given that coach Pete Carroll disclosed it as part of an effort to excuse the prickliness that Sherman demonstrated at times during the latter stages of the season.
There’s one more problem with the Seahawks getting only a warning. On three occasions since 2012, the Seahawks ave been caught violating offseason workout rules. Under the principle that allows penalties to be enhanced via the stacking of violations, the Seahawks arguably should have faced some consequence for committing another violation, even if it happened with respect to a different rule.
Perhaps the Seahawks would have faced a consequence, if the Steelers hadn’t stumbled into the same injury-report rabbit hole when running back Le’Veon Bell disclosed after the AFC title game that he’d been playing with an undisclosed groin injury. If the league office had whacked the Seahawks, the league office would have been required to whack the Steelers. So if the league office didn’t want to whack the Steelers, the league office had to look the other way on the Seahawks.
It sounds cynical, I know. But justice is often meted out at 345 Park Avenue by picking the preferred conclusion and working backward. In this case, it’s entirely possible that the preferred conclusion for the Seahawks was to issue only a warning because the preferred conclusion for the Steelers will be the same thing.
it’s not the patriots so to the NFL no harm no foul
Letting the Seahawks off to protect the Steelers.
Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League.
What a vile little worm of a man he is.
Pete rides again! Eat it haters!
Integrity.
Belichick misinterpreted the proper location you can film from and it cost them a 1st round pick and a boat load of money!
Good thing they just lied about rules designed to protect the “integrity of the game” instead of smoking weed, I guess.
harrisonhits2 says:
Feb 14, 2017 2:12 PM
Letting the Seahawks off to protect the Steelers.
Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League.
What a vile little worm of a man he is.
_______________________________
This comment is aces A++++ perfect. No need to say anything else on this subject.
Unbelievable!
The NFL spends millions of $$ to fabricate Deflategate. Even when it’s exposed as a lie, NE still loses a 1st, a 4th, and $1M. For the EXACT same offense on the EXACT same day during the EXACT same game, the Cots get…Nothing.
Goodell stated that all instances of rule breaking will be punished. Since then: Giants tampered with the Steelers’ footballs, Giants using unauthorized headsets on the sidelines, Steelers using deflated footballs, Steelers hiding Bell’s serious injury from the injury report, Seattle hiding Sherman’s injury. Grand total of picks lost and fines…ZERO!
FIRE GOODELL!
Is there something fishy going on at 345 Park Avenue?
Roger that!!
“Justice is often meted out at 345 Park Avenue by picking the preferred conclusion and working backward”
———–
Truer words have never been spoken.
Spygate was a misinterpretation of the rules.
Deflategate was a misinterpretation of science.
Troy Vincent and hand-picked crew of Kim Fields and Rod Graves have once again proved why they are career failures.
“So if the league office didn’t want to whack the Steelers, the league office had to look the other way on the Seahawks.
It sounds cynical, I know.”
No it doesn’t Mike, it sounds not just logical but entirely plausible. It may be ignoring a separate truth though, the league didn’t really want to whack Seattle again either but Pete’s ‘little’ cheats really are piling up. Sherman had to play in the Pro Bowl just to cover Petey’s cheating derriere.
Pete the Cheat skates again!
Because all the sudden…….reports came out that every team had unreported hang nails. League is teetering on the edge here….you can see it from satellites.
And Goodell has the audacity to feel insulted at a shirt depicting him as a clown. Wow. Integrity.
Time to order your Goodell clown shirts.
They still can’t beat the Pats so who cares.
What’s the point of the injury report if teams are not listing players who they know are injured?
There should have been a punishment and I do agree there most likely would have been one if not for the Pittsburgh admission of also hiding the injury to a key player.
Good old lack of consistency when it comes to infractions NFL.
Make me want to shell out $25 for a Barstool Sports Goodell Clown tee.
Did anyone actually think the NFL would really punish the Steelers or Seahawks?
I wonder what the Steelers would have to do to get docked a 1st rounder. Short of dynamiting a stadium full of fans I can’t think of one.