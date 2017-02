Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 6:42 AM EST

The Steelers brought back a couple of defensive linemen, who have been with them in previous training camps.

According to Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, the Steelers signed defensive linemen Lavon Hooks and Roy Philon.

They both appeared in training camp last year, with Philon waived/injured in August and Hooks released in final roster cuts.

Philon had signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2014, and has also spent time with the Lions and Bears.