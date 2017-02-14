The full Tom Brady interview

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 11:12 AM EST

You’ll see various clips and snippets of the extended Tom Brady interview throughout these pages over the next day or two (or week . . . or month . . . or year). If you want to hear the entire interview, you can do it right now.

The full video from Tuesday’s PFT Live is attached to this specific post. We covered plenty of topics, and Brady spoke at length on many issues that Patriots fans or fans of football will want to know about.

If you want to know more about the things Brady has going on beyond football, Brady’s website has plenty of information about the TB12 Sports Therapy Center and the TB12 Foundation, which helps young athletes achieve and sustain peak performance.

Thanks again to Brady for getting up at 6:00 a.m. Montana time to call the show. Thanks in advance to you for checking out what the four-time Super Bowl MVP had to say.