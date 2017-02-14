 Skip to content

Tom Brady due to “talk to somebody this week” about search for jersey

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2017, 11:40 AM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks for his missing jersey in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

On Monday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft sounded confident about the eventual retrieval of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey. On Tuesday, Brady seemed less sure that he’ll see it again.

“I hope I get it back,” Brady said on PFT Live. “If I don’t, I don’t. It’s a jersey. . . . I put it in my bag because I wanted to keep it. It’s just a nice piece of memorabilia to have, but I’m not sure where they’re at with that. I know I have to talk to somebody this week in regards to them trying to find it, but if they don’t, they don’t. It’s just a nice something to have, and we’ll see if it comes up.”

The Patriots have been largely mum about the specifics, in deference to the ongoing investigation regarding the apparent theft of the jersey from Brady’s bag. Last week, TMZ reported that the jersey could be in a truck that was transporting equipment from Houston back to Massachusetts.

Presumably, the jersey hasn’t been found; if it had, there would be no reason for Brady to talk to anyone about the effort to find it.

8 Responses to “Tom Brady due to “talk to somebody this week” about search for jersey”
  1. babygaga19 says: Feb 14, 2017 11:45 AM

    Tom is also helping OJ search for the “real killers.”

  2. upperdecker19 says: Feb 14, 2017 11:47 AM

    Aaron Hernandez?

  3. imodan says: Feb 14, 2017 11:55 AM

    Someone went into Tom’s personal baggage in the locker room, grabbed a game worn jersey from the SB and tossed it in with equipment on a truck headed to Mass. Yeah, that sounds reasonable. Unfortunately it just may be true. Anyone seen that league official who was caught stealing game balls and selling them lately? Sounds like his M.O.

  4. 6ball says: Feb 14, 2017 12:07 PM

    .
    I would have to think that security would be tight around the players locker room. Someone with media credentials would be a good suspect.
    .

  5. charger383 says: Feb 14, 2017 12:20 PM

    Roger Goodell took it and wears it to sleep in

  6. hehateme2 says: Feb 14, 2017 12:42 PM

    I’m sure that those who he wants to talk to are shaking on their boots over the idea of Tammy coming down on them.

    #sheepleofNE

  7. ikeclanton says: Feb 14, 2017 12:47 PM

    Chippy wears it in his backyard while throwing Nerf footballs to a basket nailed on a tree between the jungle gym and the teeter-totter.

  8. babygaga19 says: Feb 14, 2017 1:01 PM

    Ben Affleck’s Nanny has it.

