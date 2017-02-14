Tom Brady says the “greatest ever” label doesn’t matter to him

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2017, 9:17 AM EST

Is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the best player in NFL history? He doesn’t think so, mostly because he doesn’t think about those things.

Brady said this morning on PFT Live that he doesn’t think about his legacy, he just thinks about continuing to come back and work day in and day out.

“None of those things have ever mattered to me and it’s just — it’s hard for those things to even take up any space in my mind because they’ve never been of significance to me,” Brady said. “There have been so many great players that I’ve played with, that I’ve played against over the years.”

Brady is the only player in history to play in seven Super Bowls and the only player to win four Super Bowl MVP awards, but he said he actually believes that there are many players who would have had the same success if put in the same situation.

“Everyone is different, everyone has different teams they’ve played on, coaches they’ve played for,” Brady said. “I’ve been so blessed to play for the greatest coach at a time when our organization has done incredible things. I’ve played with the best teammates. Playing for Mr. Kraft and what his influence on the team has been. So I think there are so many players that if they were in my position and had all the opportunity I did, they would, I believe, accomplish so many of the same things.”

What matters to Brady isn’t how he’s remembered but his own memories.

“I just love working hard, I love being part of a team, I love working toward a common goal,” he said. “Being on the bus ride after the games, being in the team pictures, that’s what you’ll miss.”

Brady will leave it to others to call him the greatest of all time.