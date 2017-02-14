Tom Brady says the “greatest ever” label doesn’t matter to him

Is Patriots quarterback Tom Brady the best player in NFL history? He doesn’t think so, mostly because he doesn’t think about those things.
Brady said this morning on PFT Live that he doesn’t think about his legacy, he just thinks about continuing to come back and work day in and day out.
“None of those things have ever mattered to me and it’s just — it’s hard for those things to even take up any space in my mind because they’ve never been of significance to me,” Brady said. “There have been so many great players that I’ve played with, that I’ve played against over the years.”
Brady is the only player in history to play in seven Super Bowls and the only player to win four Super Bowl MVP awards, but he said he actually believes that there are many players who would have had the same success if put in the same situation.
“Everyone is different, everyone has different teams they’ve played on, coaches they’ve played for,” Brady said. “I’ve been so blessed to play for the greatest coach at a time when our organization has done incredible things. I’ve played with the best teammates. Playing for Mr. Kraft and what his influence on the team has been. So I think there are so many players that if they were in my position and had all the opportunity I did, they would, I believe, accomplish so many of the same things.”
What matters to Brady isn’t how he’s remembered but his own memories.
“I just love working hard, I love being part of a team, I love working toward a common goal,” he said. “Being on the bus ride after the games, being in the team pictures, that’s what you’ll miss.”
Brady will leave it to others to call him the greatest of all time.
Yes it does. It always matters to the best. And it should be that way too.
How can anybody not like this guy?
Appreciate the game and the players and have some respect for era’s, rule changes, and how stats in football don’t tell the whole story.
That’s ok Tom all intelligent football fans in existence will do it for you.
All hail the GOAT!
well I,ve been watching NFL since 1972…TB is by far the best I have ever seen
Incredibly humble. I don’t understand the hate on this guy.
It matters to us. Tom is GOAT.
I love me some Tom Brady. My dog is even named Brady.
I can’t wrap my mind around the relatively new phenomenon that seems to be spreading like a virus via internet that everyone (all 7 billion people) should share the same opinion? That somehow if you have a fresh original view on something your suppose to be ashamed about it? That’s crazy.
Your life helped shape your view. I didn’t live your life. I lived my life. And my life helped shape my view. If we happen to have opposing view points it’s perfectly understandable and it’s expected.
If you are one of the Billions of people that are not patriots fans so you never really watched them and you feel that someone else is the greatest QB of all time, I’m cool with you. We can still hang out and talk football all you want.
Here’s what matters to him:
1. Family
2. Football
Postseason:
Brady: 25-9
Montana: 16-7
Peyton: 14-13
Win humble is the Patriot way. The time for reflection is retirement and Brady is not done yet. Still looking forward, not looking back.
5 rings!!! Now on to the other hand.
Honestly, why should it matter? Look at the guys resume.
Do you really think he cares what anyone else thinks? Complete and total winner. Top to bottom.
People that even entertain this conversation anymore? Are just simply clueless. It’s pretty obvious who the best ever is, take your blinders off.
No need to discuss it.
Clearly his statements lend credence to the “system quarterback” chorus. Which I do not believe, but his statements made me go hmmm.
Pure class.
Montana is so jealous, he says Brady is the best ever before the SB, and then the way NE came back, Montana backpedaled out of jealousy, claiming no one can be called the greatest (even though Montana was considered the greatest in the past 20 years).
he is a liar..I guarantee he thinks about it all the time
If you happen to be JPP then you are already on the other hand. Only 4 more to go.
Clearly you can’t see the difference between Tom Brady and the Cam Newtons of the world. Trust me TB 12 is so confident about where he stands, he knows he doesn’t need to scream it from the mountain tops. The Newtons, OBJ and every other athlete that plays for statistics need to tell you how great they are.
He’s not even the best QB in the NFL right now, let alone all time.
Judging individual players by how good their surrounding teams are is nonsensical.
It will be a sad day when he retires.
But it will also bring parity to the league.
Rodgers, take note..and get some class u twerp
Tom Brady, Super Bowls 36, 38, 49, 51, crunch time tied/trailing: 53-for-69 (76.8 percent), 565 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs
As a Jets fan, I hate Brady. But as a football fan, it’s an honor and a privilege to watch one of the best players of all time. If he’s not one of the best, he is THE best.
He’s polite, but if you look at his leaked emails from the deflategate situation he obviously cares more than he lets on. He wants to be the best ever.
I’m loathe to disagree with the GOAT, but I must. He’s wrong. He is the best to ever do it, hands down.
In the 4th quarter with the game on the line, who is better than this guy in NFL history? Regular season. Playoffs. Super Bowls. it doesn’t matter. This guy is MONEY in the 4th quarter and overtime.
We’ll handle that end of it for you number 12.
You just continue to enjoy winning football games and every time your name comes up we’ll thoroughly enjoy inserting “greatest football player of all time” into the context.
We’ll also revel in every broadcaster mentioning “greatest qb of all time”, “winingest qb of all time” every time we watch you play.
And then even when you’re done, for the rest of our lives, every game we watch, all other qbs will be placed on the Brady Scale of greatness for perspective.
Best of all, we’ll never again have to put up with certain unnamed contemporary pretenders being promoted as the best in the game. Life is beautiful.
Please provide a source for that. I never heard one word about Montana saying that and can’t seem to find it on the web. If Montana said that and went back on it the net should be full of stories about it but I can’t find a word about it.
The epitome of a team player. Always giving credit to his coaches and teammates for his success. You don’t see that very often in pro sports where most players demand the spotlight.
He’s polite, but if you look at his leaked emails from the deflategate situation he obviously cares more than he lets on. He wants to be the best ever.
True, but I think his drive and determination to succeed at a very high level, is more about competition than it is to stroke his ego like Gomer Manning throwing so many times from the 2 yard line in domes to pad his stats.
I think there is a difference there.
Well said, Tommy.
If you put Dan Marino, Joe Montana or Johnny Unitas in Brady’s place, they would have done even better. Those are the three GOATs in my book.
They’re also not tainted by a cheating scandal.
Just a matter of time before the knuckle-draggers use this to announce that your 5 year old nephew could succeed in the magic “system” that mysteriously, somehow, no one can see or emulate. I don’t think they actually believe it, but they really have nothing else to claim–that’s all they can do now without coming on board as a fan of the player and they are not clear-headed enough for that.
Brady was just being self-deprecating and letting you know that he’s busy still playing and focuses on getting better rather than thinking about who is greater than who. That’s what the great ones do, not just Brady.
revelation123 says:
Feb 14, 2017 9:48 AM
He’s not even the best QB in the NFL right now, let alone all time.
Judging individual players by how good their surrounding teams are is nonsensical.
What?
How good is his surrounding team? He scored 19 points in the 4th quarter with a bunch of cast offs on offense.
Brady in the postseason as a starter: 25-9, 5 championships, 7 conference titles, 15 seasons as a starter
Montana and Young COMBINED as starters: 24-14, 5 championships, 5 conference titles, 19 seasons starting
Thus Brady has been better than the Montana and Young COMBINED, in 4 fewer seasons
revelation123 says:
Feb 14, 2017 9:48 AM
He’s not even the best QB in the NFL right now, let alone all time.
Judging individual players by how good their surrounding teams are is nonsensical.
Totally agree with that.
“It will be a sad day when he retires.
But it will also bring parity to the league.”
Lol what makes you think Belichick won’t be able to draft or find another good QB after Brady is gone? Unless Garrappollo decides to wait it out in which case the Pats already have one.