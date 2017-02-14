Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2017, 7:40 AM EST

The Bills can clear cap space if they desire.

LB Daniel Davie is a recent addition to the Dolphins roster.

Patriots DB Cyrus Jones‘ rookie year didn’t go as hoped.

The Jets are taking chances on players with red flags in their background.

Ten suggested moves for the Ravens to make.

Bengals G Kevin Zeitler didn’t miss a snap in the 2016 season.

Is DE Myles Garrett a good choice for the Browns defense?

Steelers LB James Harrison will try to become the oldest player to record a sack.

Texans DE Joel Heath was honored by his high school.

Pass rush is an area where the Colts have room for improvement.

A Jaguars-centric look at defensive free agents.

The top plays by Titans RB DeMarco Murray during the 2016 season.

The Broncos put together a list of the league’s top 100 free agents.

Injuries opened the door for younger players on the Chiefs defense.

Is TE Mychal Rivera going to be back with the Raiders?

Chargers QB Philip Rivers made an airport trip to meet new offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

Can the Cowboys find a war daddy pass rusher?

Running through WR Victor Cruz’s biggest moments with the Giants.

Quarterback isn’t likely to be a major priority for the Eagles this offseason.

Redskins fans who also root for the Nationals probably won’t like Bryce Harper’s hat choice.

Will the Bears’ support for a change to workman’s comp laws hurt them with free agents?

The Lions could make an addition at cornerback soon.

Assessing the benefits of stability for the Packers.

What are the next offensive line moves for the Vikings?

The Falcons signed seven players to their offseason roster.

Would the Panthers consider signing WR Victor Cruz?

Reggie Wayne is a big fan of returning Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson.

Seven Buccaneers defensive players who showed growth last season.

Bo Jackson liked what he saw from Cardinals RB David Johnson in 2016.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips brings a lot of experience to his new job with the Rams.

Hiring Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator likely means a scheme change for the 49ers.

What does K Blair Walsh’s signing mean for the Seahawks kicking game in 2017?