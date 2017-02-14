USA Today warps Brady’s words on White House visit (updated)

Earlier this month, Panthers tight end Greg Olsen explained the reluctance of NFL players to talk politics. Among other things, he expressed a concern that political comments would “be misinterpreted and then have your thoughts misconstrued for a catchy headline.”
And so, of course, comments from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Tuesday’s PFT Live were misconstrued for a catchy headline at USA Today.
“Everybody has their own choice,” Brady said regarding whether players should go to the White House. “There’s certain years, like a couple years ago, I wanted to go and didn’t get the opportunity based on the schedule — we didn’t get told until I think like 10 days before we were going, and at that point I had something I’d been planning for months and couldn’t get there. . . . It really is a great experience. Putting politics aside, it never was a political thing. At least, it never was to me. It meant you won a championship and you got to experience something cool with your team, with your teammates. Everyone has their own choice. It’s an offseason. These days are valuable for everybody. You only get so much time with your family and friends, and if people don’t want to go they don’t want to go and that’s their choice.”
Enter USA Today, which has as its headline, its tweet, and the first line of the story the notion that Tom Brady believes his teammates should be “putting politics aside.”
He used those three words, his message definitely wasn’t that his teammates should be “putting politics aside.” The end result is a classic case of misconstruing thoughts for a catchy headline, and it’s a prime example of why it’s so hard to persuade athletes to talk about politics. Or, in some cases, to talk at all, about anything.
Brady wasn’t even addressing politics. He said “putting politics aside” in order to explain why he has chosen in the past to go or not to go to the White House. He neither said nor implied that any of his teammates should “put politics aside” when deciding whether they should or shouldn’t go.
Of course, that won’t matter. The headline has been crafted and the tweet has flown. Many will believe that Brady has publicly urged his teammates who may decided not to participate in the White House visit for political reasons that they should be “putting politics aside,” even though he. Never. Said. That.
UPDATE 12:45 p.m. ET: USA Today has revised its story. Which is admirable. But not nearly as admirable as not misconstruing his words would have been.
It’s easy — attend because you respect the office of President regardless of the placeholder.
To be fair, i dont think anyone even looks at USA Today for anything.
Sad state of affairs, the evolution of reporting and the disregard fo the truth.
Props to Florio for a great article and setting the record straight.
Kudos Florio, for rising above the media’s lowest common denominator. Just goes to show it’s never too late!
Hey all you Trumpkins, while manipulation of headlines is a problem, it is not concerning an invented story and therefore not “fake news”. Fake news is what Trump and his pro-Russian traitors try to peddle through DELIBERATE falsehoods and lies.
Why should you just flatly respect the office?
Brady is a sharp guy who knows how to say all the right things. In all likelihood his decision not to go to the White House was motivated by politics but he was smart enough to not say so and therefore he didn’t have to deal with the inevitable fallout.
I have to say that I really like the Patriots as a team. They conduct themselves the right way and they almost universally seem like likable guys. What i really don’t like is their fans. They’re the most classless, graceless, petty people on the planet. That’s what most of you don’t understand: We don’t hate your team because were jealous or because we’re “haters” or because they’re good it’s because of the way YOU act. I mean you just won the Super Bowl and you can’t even drop your petty hatred of Roger Goodell for a few minutes to celebrate. Please just try to remember that pride comes before the fall and you’re not always going to be in the situation you are right now. If you can’t find it within yourselves to be good winners please expect to be treated very harshly when the tables turn.
Honestly, I could care less if guys go or not. Too busy enjoying the 5th Lombardi Trophy to get caught up in that.
The people who purposely do things that should get canned. It’s flat-out wrong to do, and worse, dangerous in terms of its consequences.
Just like the person (or persons) who knowingly and surreptitiously leaked the false “11 of 12 balls measured a full 2 PSI under normal” in order to cement public opinion, creating the Deflategate sham, and wrongly alter Brady’s public image forever.
Kudos to you Florio for pointing it out. Surprised.
This is where I’d love to call out the editor that made the headline and clown him.
I no longer respect the Office of the President.
And because of medias like this, soon all the athletes will only answer with : “I’m just here so I won’t get fined”
Does Goodell write for USA Today? We’ve seen this type of “mis-characterization” of Brady’s words before. It was disgraceful then and is disgraceful now.
Solid piece, PFT. Good stuff.
The Correction/Clarification isn’t much better, and they’re sticking with the misleading tweet/headline. It’s just thoroughly depressing to read the replies. Neither “side” cares what’s true anymore.
This is why many people do not like or trust any media outlets. Almost all of them do this, including the author of this piece. Today’s journalists believe it is their job to sway opinion. It isn’t. Their job is to provide objective facts and hold the powers that be accountable–when accountability is appropriate. Sadly, a great majority of journalists in every field of specialty start each day, each interview and each story with a preconceived agenda driving the train. Most of us are sick of it but nothing can be done. The media rely on the stupid among us to believe what they say. They shape opinions and foment anger and fear in order to achieve a passionate response because of clicks, views, sales and the almighty dollar. There is no journalism anymore. There are simply a bunch of opinionated dolts who use their positions to recruit more dolts.
