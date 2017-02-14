 Skip to content

Vikings reportedly have interest in K’Waun Williams

Posted by Darin Gantt on February 14, 2017, 1:24 PM EST
Former Browns cornerback K’Waun Williams has drawn some interest during his head start on free agency, and he may have more.

According to Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the Vikings are doing their research on Williams and may be interested if he leaves scheduled trips to the Lions and Jets without a deal.

Williams is reportedly clear of the ankle injury which led to the disagreement with the Browns which led him to become a former Brown, and he’s been an effective slot corner in the past.

The Vikings could lose cornerbacks Captain Munnerlyn and Terence Newman to free agency, which would send them looking for depth.

